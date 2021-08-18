Costa Rica sends humanitarian aid to Haiti

Costa Rica on Wednesday sent several tons of humanitarian aid to Haiti, which was devastated by a 7.2-magnitude earthquake over the weekend.

The supplies will be flown to Haiti by a Chilean Air Force plane. The South American country is coordinating with Costa Rica and other countries in the region to deliver aid.

“We stand together in solidarity with Haiti,” said President Carlos Alvarado. “In coordination with Chile, we ship from Costa Rica humanitarian aid, given the situation faced by the recent earthquake.

“Thank you President Sebastián Piñera for the initiative. I urge the international community to support the Haitian people.”

Nos unimos en solidaridad con Haití



En coordinación con Chile, enviamos desde 🇨🇷 ayuda humanitaria, ante la situación que enfrentan por el terremoto reciente.



Gracias Presidente @sebastianpinera por la iniciativa, insto a la comunidad internacional a apoyar al pueblo haitiano.

The death toll from Saturday’s earthquake reached at least 1,941 people, Haitian authorities said Tuesday. Tropical Storm Grace has caused further damage, complicating rescue and relief efforts.

More than 9,900 people were wounded when the quake struck the southwestern part of the Caribbean nation, about 100 miles (160 kilometers) to the west of the capital Port-au-Prince.

More than 60,000 homes were destroyed and 76,000 buildings damaged.