  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Surge of migrants attempted US border crossing in June: police

July 18, 2021
Central American immigrants

Central American immigrants wait to be processed after turning themselves in to U.S. Border Patrol agents on Dec. 8, 2015 near Rio Grande City, Texas. They had just illegally crossed the U.S.-Mexico border into Texas to seek asylum. (John Moore/Getty Images/AFP)

The number of migrants caught by US authorities illegally crossing the Mexico border surged by 4.5 percent in June, despite predictions of a falloff in hot summer weeks, border police announced Friday.

US Customs and Border Protection said nearly 189,000 people were picked up crossing the border in June without official travel documents, up from 180,641 in May and just over 33,000 a year ago.

The number of children crossing without parents or guardians, who the US government promises to resettle in the US rather than push back into Mexico, jumped by eight percent from May, totaling 15,253 — or more than 500 minors a day.

Those trying to enter as families with small children, some of whom are permitted to stay, jumped by nearly a quarter to 55,805.

CBP data tracks the number of migrants detained at the border and therefore does not include those who evaded detection. But experts say higher volumes of crossing attempts also suggest more migrants snuck by authorities.

About one-third of those caught were from Mexico, followed by three Central American countries: the so-called Northern Triangle of Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador. Most South American migrants came from Ecuador and Venezuela.

CBP stressed that while the numbers are high, around one-third of those picked up in June were caught crossing the border at least once before in the last year.

The southern border has drawn record numbers of migrants throughout the pandemic. Promising a gentler approach to migrants than his predecessor Donald Trump, President Joe Biden’s administration attracted people fleeing violence, poverty and corruption in Mexico and Central America.

In April, the number of detentions of undocumented migrants, including unaccompanied minors, hit a 15-year high and continues to climb.

Administration officials led by Vice President Kamala Harris have sought to expand cooperation with governments of the migrants’ origin countries in hopes of stemming the flood, but so far have had little impact.

Acting CBP Commissioner Troy Miller warned of perilous conditions along the border that have led to dozens of deaths this year.

“We are in the hottest part of the summer, and we are seeing a high number of distress calls to CBP from migrants abandoned in treacherous terrain by smugglers with no regard for human life,” Miller said in a statement.

Related posts:

  1. UN commissioner in Costa Rica to evaluate response to Latin America refugee crisis
  2. Panama seeks to bring migrants stranded by COVID-19 to Costa Rica
  3. Far from the Mediterranean: African migrants cross the Americas

You may be interested

Visiting Costa Rica’s Palo Verde National Park
National Parks
12 views
National Parks
12 views

Visiting Costa Rica’s Palo Verde National Park

Sarah Jordan - July 18, 2021

Guanacaste province is abundant in wonderful biodiversity and wildlife with endless options of how to spend a gorgeous day out…

Surfing gives hope to Brazilians with disabilities
News
5 views
News
5 views

Surfing gives hope to Brazilians with disabilities

AFP - July 17, 2021

Doctors told Malu Mendes that she would never walk normally again, but now she is a world champion at riding…

Are the Chinese killing Costa Rica’s Ocean?
Fishing
7 views
Fishing
7 views

Are the Chinese killing Costa Rica’s Ocean?

Todd Staley - July 17, 2021

I was recently chastised on Social media for not mentioning China in my recent Tico Times article about Costa Rica’s…

LATEST NEWS

Wetlands at Palo Verde National Park, Costa Rica.
National Parks

Visiting Costa Rica’s Palo Verde National Park

 - Jul 18, 2021
News

Surfing gives hope to Brazilians with disabilities

 - Jul 17, 2021
Fishing

Are the Chinese killing Costa Rica’s Ocean?

 - Jul 17, 2021
Novel coronavirus COVID-19
Costa Rica

Pandemic rising globally except in Latin America

 - Jul 16, 2021
Gorgeous Bahía Ballena Marine Park in Costa Rica's Southern Zone.
News

Playa Hermosa (Osa) inaugurates accessible beach project

 - Jul 16, 2021
Calderón Guardia Hospital, San José
Costa Rica

500,000 doses in 10 days: Costa Rica begins mass vaccination efforts

 - Jul 16, 2021
The Tico Times | Top Costa Rica News, Travel, Culture and Sports