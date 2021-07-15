  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

TBT: Irazú Volcano’s two-year eruption

July 15, 2021

Irazú Volcano (Andrés Madrigal/The TicoTimes)

In March 1963, Irazú Volcano began a period of eruptions that would last two years.

The below video, via the Volcanological and Seismological Observatory of Costa Rica (OVSICORI), is a reminder of how life in Costa Rica was affected by the volcanic activity.


The first scenes show United States President John F. Kennedy’s historic visit to Costa Rica — which coincided with ash beginning to fall in the Central Valley.

JFK came here to attend the Conference of Presidents of the Central American Republic. In doing so, he became the first sitting U.S. President to make an appearance in Costa Rica.

You can listen to his speech at the University of Costa Rica (UCR) below:

“We also want to express our thanks to the people of Costa Rica,” Kennedy finished. “Every one of us will go home with a most profound impression of what a strong, vital people can accomplish.

“This journey to Costa Rica has illuminated the minds of 180 million people [in the United States] of what a great opportunity and privilege we have to be associated together in our common cause.

“Viva Costa Rica, arriba Costa Rica, y muchas gracias.”

Irazú remains active, though it hasn’t erupted explosively in decades. But Costa Rica is no stranger to volcanic activity: Just weeks ago, Rincón de la Vieja Volcano had a strong eruption. 

 

Related posts:

  1. Tico Times #TBT: Irazú Volcano’s two-year eruption
  2. TBT: Pan American ad invites you to a Central American ‘fiesta’
  3. An oasis for Costa Rica expats in downtown San José

You may be interested

Canada sanctions Nicaraguan officials with ties to Ortega
Latin America
128 views
Latin America
128 views

Canada sanctions Nicaraguan officials with ties to Ortega

AFP - July 15, 2021

Canada on Wednesday imposed financial sanctions on 15 Nicaraguan officials close to President Daniel Ortega, including his daughter Camila Antonia…

Costa Rica’s two oceans: One big, dysfunctional family
Fishing
8 views
Fishing
8 views

Costa Rica’s two oceans: One big, dysfunctional family

Todd Staley - July 15, 2021

Costa Rica is bordered on two sides by oceans, the Pacific Ocean on the west coast and Caribbean Sea on…

Facing backlash, Costa Rica’s OECD representative resigns
Costa Rica
173 views
Costa Rica
173 views

Facing backlash, Costa Rica’s OECD representative resigns

AFP and The Tico Times - July 15, 2021

The new representative of Costa Rica to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), Ottón Solís, resigned from his…

LATEST NEWS

Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega (C), his wife and Vice President Rosario Murillo (L) and Army Chief Julio Cesar Aviles during the 41st anniversary of the Nicaraguan Army, at the Plaza de la Revolucion, in Managua
Latin America

Canada sanctions Nicaraguan officials with ties to Ortega

 - Jul 15, 2021
Fishing

Costa Rica’s two oceans: One big, dysfunctional family

 - Jul 15, 2021
Costa Rica officially joined the OECD on May 25, 2021.
Costa Rica

Facing backlash, Costa Rica’s OECD representative resigns

 - Jul 15, 2021
The Embassy of Cuba in San Jose, Costa Rica.
Cuba

Cuban Embassy in Costa Rica suspends activities due to demonstrations

 - Jul 14, 2021
The flag of Haiti
Haiti

What do we know about the assassination of Haiti’s president?

 - Jul 14, 2021
Playa Blanca at Punta Leona in Puntarenas, Costa Rica.
Costa Rica

Project to attract digital nomads to Costa Rica has passed

 - Jul 14, 2021
The Tico Times | Top Costa Rica News, Travel, Culture and Sports