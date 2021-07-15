TBT: Irazú Volcano’s two-year eruption
In March 1963, Irazú Volcano began a period of eruptions that would last two years.
The below video, via the Volcanological and Seismological Observatory of Costa Rica (OVSICORI), is a reminder of how life in Costa Rica was affected by the volcanic activity.
The first scenes show United States President John F. Kennedy’s historic visit to Costa Rica — which coincided with ash beginning to fall in the Central Valley.
JFK came here to attend the Conference of Presidents of the Central American Republic. In doing so, he became the first sitting U.S. President to make an appearance in Costa Rica.
You can listen to his speech at the University of Costa Rica (UCR) below:
“We also want to express our thanks to the people of Costa Rica,” Kennedy finished. “Every one of us will go home with a most profound impression of what a strong, vital people can accomplish.
“This journey to Costa Rica has illuminated the minds of 180 million people [in the United States] of what a great opportunity and privilege we have to be associated together in our common cause.
“Viva Costa Rica, arriba Costa Rica, y muchas gracias.”
Irazú remains active, though it hasn’t erupted explosively in decades. But Costa Rica is no stranger to volcanic activity: Just weeks ago, Rincón de la Vieja Volcano had a strong eruption.
You may be interested
Canada sanctions Nicaraguan officials with ties to OrtegaAFP - July 15, 2021
Canada on Wednesday imposed financial sanctions on 15 Nicaraguan officials close to President Daniel Ortega, including his daughter Camila Antonia…
Costa Rica’s two oceans: One big, dysfunctional familyTodd Staley - July 15, 2021
Costa Rica is bordered on two sides by oceans, the Pacific Ocean on the west coast and Caribbean Sea on…
Facing backlash, Costa Rica’s OECD representative resignsAFP and The Tico Times - July 15, 2021
The new representative of Costa Rica to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), Ottón Solís, resigned from his…