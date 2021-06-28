Rincón de la Vieja Volcano registers strong eruption
Rincón de la Vieja Volcano in northern Costa Rica erupted Monday morning, sending a column of ash and gas 2 km into the skies above its crater.
Authorities have not reported any significant damage or bodily harm associated with the eruption.
According to the Volcanological and Seismological Observatory of Costa Rica (OVSICORI), the eruption began at 5:42 a.m. A video shared by the organization captured the event, which lasted three minutes:
Ash fall and sulfuric odors was reported in the communities of Gavilan de Dos Ríos and Bromelias.
The eruption was a mix of ash and steam, OVSICORI said.
The National Emergency Commission (CNE) advised nearby communities to be cautious with strong river currents associated with eruptions, particularly affecting the Quebrada Azul, Azul Azufrada and Pénjamo rivers.
Rincón de la Vieja Volcano is located in the eponymous national park in the Guanacaste province. The National Park attracts visitors due to its unique flora and fauna, waterfalls and geothermal activity.
A trail to the crater summit has remained closed in recent years due to volcanic activity.
The area also houses the La Pailas power plant, which harnesses geothermal energy from the volcano.
You may be interested
Costa Rica coronavirus driving, business restrictions for June 2021 (updated)Alejandro Zúñiga - June 4, 2021
The Costa Rican government will continue driving restrictions in response to an increase in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations. Below are…
Stricter Costa Rica driving restrictions resume MondayAlejandro Zúñiga - June 28, 2021
As of Monday, Costa Rica has resumed its weekday odd/even driving restrictions, a measure it has adopted on several occasions…
Serious Covid vaccine side effects still rare, says Costa Rica’s Health MinistryAlejandro Zúñiga - June 28, 2021
The Health Ministry says headache, localized pain and a low-grade fever are the most common side effects reported after receiving…
Coffee cupping in Costa Rica: This is how it’s doneZach Dyer and Lindsay Fendt - June 27, 2021
Ever wondered how the coffee experts in Costa Rica and around the world know good café when they taste it? When…