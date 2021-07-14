  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Costa Rica welcomes new nonstop flight from Europe

July 14, 2021
An IberoJet Airbus A350-900 at SJO airport in Costa Rica on July 13, 2021.

An IberoJet Airbus A350-900 at SJO airport in Costa Rica on July 13, 2021. (Photo via ICT.)

Spanish holiday airline Iberojet on Tuesday inaugurated flights between Madrid and the San José area, adding a new nonstop option between Costa Rica and Europe.

The Airbus A350 arrived to Juan Santamaría International Airport (SJO) carrying 290 passengers. They were welcomed by a water-cannon salute, Costa Rican music and dance, and — in a sign of the times — commemorative masks designed like painted oxcarts.

The seasonal route will operate twice weekly on Tuesday and Saturday.

“We have worked hard to make this flight a reality,” said Gustavo Segura, Tourism Minister.

“The arrival of Iberojet broadens Costa Rica’s direct connections with Europe, specifically with Spain, strengthening Costa Rica as one of the most desired destinations for Spaniards, lovers of nature and outdoor activities.”

This flight has been a long time coming. Last year, Evelop Airlines planned to fly to Costa Rica, but operations never launched due to the coronavirus pandemic. Evelop has since merged with Orbest under the Iberojet brand.

On its website, Iberojet offers several Costa Rica travel packages that include flights, hotels and transportation.

“The small country of Costa Rica hides many beautiful, natural treasures within its borders,” their promotion reads. “This country [is] one of the most attractive, unique, and biodiverse destinations on the planet and you will love getting to know it.”

In 2019, Costa Rica received 69,745 tourists from Spain.

Costa Rica is dropping its insurance requirement for vaccinated tourists starting August 1. You can read more about that here. Vaccinated Ticos and those who have recovered from Covid-19 can visit Spain.

Related posts:

  1. Spanish airline Evelop will offer flights to Costa Rica in 2020
  2. Spanish airline Iberojet will offer flights to Costa Rica
  3. Avianca to offer direct flights between Miami and Costa Rica

You may be interested

What do we know about the assassination of Haiti’s president?
Haiti
2585 views
Haiti
2585 views

What do we know about the assassination of Haiti’s president?

Robenson GEFFARD and Lea DAUPLE | AFP - July 14, 2021

Despite a series of arrests by Haitian police, confusion still reigns about the assassination of President Jovenel Moise a week…

Project to attract digital nomads to Costa Rica has passed
Costa Rica
6612 views
Costa Rica
6612 views

Project to attract digital nomads to Costa Rica has passed

Alejandro Zúñiga - July 14, 2021

A project that seeks to attract remote workers to Costa Rica has passed both debates in the Legislative Assembly and…

U.S. donation allows Costa Rica to expand vaccine access
Costa Rica
8 views
Costa Rica
8 views

U.S. donation allows Costa Rica to expand vaccine access

Alejandro Zúñiga - July 14, 2021

The donation of 500,000 Covid-19 vaccines from the United States that arrived on Tuesday night will allow Costa Rica to…

LATEST NEWS

The flag of Haiti
Haiti

What do we know about the assassination of Haiti’s president?

 - Jul 14, 2021
Playa Blanca at Punta Leona in Puntarenas, Costa Rica.
Costa Rica

Project to attract digital nomads to Costa Rica has passed

 - Jul 14, 2021
Health Minister Daniel Salas receives the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine.
Costa Rica

U.S. donation allows Costa Rica to expand vaccine access

 - Jul 14, 2021
A donation of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines arrives in Costa Rica from the United States.
Costa Rica

U.S. donation of 500,000 vaccines arrives in Costa Rica

 - Jul 14, 2021
Florencio del Castillo highway
Costa Rica

Costa Rica supports banning contracts with corrupt companies

 - Jul 13, 2021
Monteverde Cloud Forest Reserve
Costa Rica

Monteverde set to become Costa Rica’s 83rd canton

 - Jul 13, 2021
The Tico Times | Top Costa Rica News, Travel, Culture and Sports