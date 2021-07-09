  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
Costa Rica to drop insurance requirement for vaccinated travelers

July 9, 2021
Planes at SJO in Costa Rica

A Volaris Costa Rica Airbus A319 at the gate while a Copa jet taxis and a Spirit A321 lands. (Alejandro Zúñiga / The Tico Times)

Costa Rica will stop requiring a health insurance policy for minors and for adults who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, the country announced Friday.

The measure takes effect starting August 1, 2021. As of that date, minors (under 18) and those who are fully vaccinated can enter Costa Rica as tourists without purchasing a travel health insurance policy.

In order to qualify, adults must:

  • Have received an approved vaccine: Moderna, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, or Johnson & Johnson.
  • The last dose of the schedule must have been administered at least 14 days before entering Costa Rica.
  • Proof must be demonstrated with a document that includes the person’s full name, date of each dose, formula, and lot number.
    • For U.S. visitors, the Covid-19 vaccination record card meets the requirement.
Woman holding Covid-19 vaccine card
A Covid-19 vaccination record card. Photo via Temple Health.

Everyone entering Costa Rica will continue to be required to complete the Health Pass, an epidemiological form. This must be filled out during the 72 hours before arriving in Costa Rica.

Costa Rica will also continue mandating insurance for unvaccinated adults who seek to visit the country. The insurance must meet the following requirements, as detailed by the Tourism Board:

  1. Valid for the entire stay in Costa Rica (coverage dates).
  2. $50,000 USD for medical expenses, including those from COVID-19.
  3. $2,000 USD for lodging expenses in the event of COVID-19 quarantine.

Unvaccinated tourists can also opt for any of the following Costa Rican insurance companies, which sell products that are registered and authorized by the Office of the Superintendent General of Insurance of Costa Rica: INS, Sagicor and BlueCross BlueShield.

The minimum coverage for policies sold by Costa Rican insurance companies is $20,000.

