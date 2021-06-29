  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
Authorities evaluating impacts of volcano’s eruption

June 29, 2021
Rincon de la Vieja Volcano in Costa Rica erupted on June 28, 2021.

Rincon de la Vieja Volcano in Costa Rica erupted on June 28, 2021. (Photo via OVSICORI-UNA.)

Costa Rican authorities convened in northern Costa Rica to evaluate the impacts of Rincón de la Vieja Volcano’s strong eruption on Monday morning.

The eruption, which began at 5:42 a.m., spewed a column of ash and gas 2 km into the skies above the crater.

It was the volcano’s largest eruption in many months, and the column was visible from as far away as Turrialba Volcano near Cartago, the National Emergency Commission (CNE) reported:

Monday afternoon, Municipal Emergency Committee met with communities near the Rincón de la Vieja Volcano in northern Costa Rica to identify potential damage.

Though no material damage was immediately reported on Monday, the eruption dumped debris into nearby rivers and generated strong currents that may have affected roads and bridges. A CNE engineer will assess that infrastructure on Tuesday.

In addition, the National Animal Health Service (SENASA) and the Agriculture Ministry (MAG) on Tuesday will conduct inspections to evaluate possible impacts on agriculture.

Finally, the CNE, the National Seismological Network (RSN) and the Volcanological and Seismological Observatory (OVSICORI) will maintain ongoing surveillance of the conditions of the volcano.

Rincón de la Vieja erupts frequently, but rarely with such force. According to OVSICORI data cited by the CNE, authorities have identified more than 1,400 eruptions since 2019.

May be an image of nature
Photo via CNE.

Rincón de la Vieja Volcano is located in the eponymous national park in the Guanacaste province. The national park attracts visitors due to its unique flora and fauna, waterfalls and geothermal activity.

A trail to the crater summit has remained closed in recent years due to volcanic activity.

The area also houses the La Pailas power plant, which harnesses geothermal energy from the volcano.

