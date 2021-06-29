Project to attract digital nomads to Costa Rica passes first debate

A law project that seeks to attract remote workers to Costa Rica has passed a first debate in the Legislative Assembly.

It must pass a second debate in the same legislative body before it can be signed by the President and made law through its publication in La Gaceta.

The bill would grant year-long visas in Costa Rica for qualifying remote workers, often called “digital nomads.”

If the bill is approved in the Legislative Assembly, remote workers could obtain a permit to stay for one year in Costa Rica, extendable for one additional year. They would also have the possibility of opening local bank accounts and could drive in Costa Rica using their country’s license, among other benefits.

“In the current situation, where tourism recovery could extend for up to three more years before returning to the pre-pandemic demand, the segment of digital nomads is key to the rebound of the sector,” said Tourism Minister Gustavo Segura.

The Tourism Board (ICT) has endorsed the digital nomad project, though some lawmakers have expressed concerns about the number of tax exemptions that would be granted to qualifying workers.

But there was little controversy during Monday’s vote — the bill passed with 41 votes in favor and only one against. (Fifteen people abstained from the vote.)

“It’s a move that other destinations in the world have already advanced,” Segura said.

Costa Rica is an “ideal destination” for digital nomads, the ICT says, because of its high internet connectivity paired with warm weather and outdoor adventures like surfing and hiking.

“Tourists who stay for longer periods of time redistribute their money in the value chains generated by tourism,” Segura said.

“They make more local purchases, rent a car for several weeks or months, use services such as the beauty salon, the supermarket, restaurant, soda, laundry, greengrocer, medical services, among other businesses in the community, hence the importance of becoming an option for remote workers.”

Requirements for Costa Rica’s digital nomad visa

While the final text may change when (and if) the bill becomes law, the requirements to qualify for Costa Rica’s proposed digital nomad visa are as follows: