Coffee cupping in Costa Rica: This is how it’s done
Ever wondered how the coffee experts in Costa Rica and around the world know good café when they taste it?
When visitors come to Costa Rica from all over the world to they come in part to have a cup of this world famous coffee. But do you know about one of the most important aspects of the coffee process called cupping?
Coffee Cupping involves grinding, smelling, brewing and then slurping (yes, slurping) coffee. When done correctly, the slurping pulls the coffee evenly across the tongue. This lets cuppers taste the sweet, sour, bitter and savory flavors. It also lets the cupper get a better sense of the coffee’s aroma.
Glen Arce, a barista at Viva Café in San José’s Barrio California, gave The Tico Times a step-by-step cupping demonstration.
Although this article first appeared in 2016 with the Costa Rica Cup of Excellence but cupping process is still the same today as it was back then.
You may be interested
4 Non-Trivial Places to Visit in Costa RicaSponsored Content - June 27, 2021
Costa Rica is a small country in Central America that is known for its natural beauties: sandy beaches, volcanoes, animals,…
A Costa Rican Gardeners Top Tips on Avoiding Snake BitesEd Bernhardt - June 27, 2021
Just the mention of snakes makes most of us squirm with a bit of fear, and seeing one face-to-face can…
Sloth Sunday: Meet Malakai and Connor, two rescued two-fingered sloths!Mariana Diaz / Toucan Rescue Ranch - June 27, 2021
On Sundays, we take it a little bit slower, just like these guys! Consider this your Sunday pick-me-up: meet these…