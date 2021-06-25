  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
Low-cost carrier Wingo launches route between Costa Rica and Panama

June 25, 2021
Wingo airlines

Wingo airlines promotional image. ((Courtesy of Wingo))

Low-cost carrier Wingo expanded its presence in Costa Rica with flights from the San José area to Panama City (PTY).

The budget airline will fly twice weekly between the two Central American capitals, with the first flight arriving to Juan Santamaría International Airport (SJO) on Friday, per the airport.

The inaugural flight was received with a water-cannon salute:

“Since our arrival in the market, we have been the low-cost airline serving international destinations with excellence, and it is precisely the knowledge of this market that we will continue to put at the service of the entire region,” said Carolina Cortizo, General Director of Wingo, when the route was introduced.

Wingo also serves Costa Rica with direct flights from SJO to Bogotá, Colombia.

“We will continue to demonstrate that traveling abroad with pleasure and inexpensively, in an airline that takes care of the traveler, is possible with Wingo,” Cortizo said.

The budget airline, which is part of the same parent company as Copa, will compete with Copa Airlines on the San José-Panama City route.

The cheapest tickets on Wingo include only a carry-on item; a full-size carry-on, checking in at the airport and seat selection all cost extra.

Wingo is currently offering promotional pricing of $62 one-way from SJO to PTY.

