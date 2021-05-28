Reminder: Extended tourist visas expire in June
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Costa Rica has on several occasions extended tourist visas beyond the typical 90-day limit. Barring further changes, that grace period is set to expire in June.
The current policy reads as follows:
[The Immigration Administration] has authorized for the last time until June 1, 2021, the extension of the legal permanence of foreigners who have entered the country as tourists as of December 17, 2019. This will be the last extension of legal permanence under the subcategory of Tourism.
In order to obtain the benefit of this exception, the foreign person must send proof of their travel insurance to the electronic address [email protected]
In other words, anyone who entered Costa Rica as a tourist after December 17, 2019, can legally stay in Costa Rica until June 1, 2021, regardless of the length of the visa stamp indicated in their passport.
Unless there is a last-minute change to policy, as of June 1 all tourists must leave Costa Rica before the time indicated by their visa stamp (i.e. within 90 days at a maximum).
Having an irregular immigration status carries various legal penalties that can include being banned from re-entry to Costa Rica.
Costa Rica to support wellness tourism with initiativeAlejandro Zúñiga - May 28, 2021
Hot springs, yoga retreats and massage therapy are some of the activities Costa Rica hopes to support through a new…
Costa Rican lawmakers met with accused drug traffickers, reports sayThe Tico Times - May 28, 2021
President Carlos Alvarado on Thursday night met with authorities to discuss Costa Rica's fight against organized crime, after meetings between…
International Living names Costa Rica as best retirement destination in 2021The Tico Times - May 27, 2021
International Living, a United States-based publication specializing in — you guessed it — living internationally, named Costa Rica as the…