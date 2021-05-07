Costa Rica considers upgrades to Limón cruise terminal, marina

The Atlantic Port Authority’s (JAPDEVA) has contracted U.S.-based Moffatt & Nichol to conduct feasibility studies regarding a new cruise terminal and marina in Limón, Costa Rica.

The firm will have 12 months to present its report, after which JAPDEVA will consider bids for the design, construction and operation of the only tourist marina in the Costa Rican Caribbean, as well as the improvement of the conditions of the cruise terminal.

“This project that has been so awaited in the last decade will bring development to the province of Limón,” said JAPDEVA Executive President Andrea Centeno.

“This project is identified as an initiative with great potential for the development of the province of Limón.”

JAPDEVA’s goal is to “transform the Hernán Garrón Salazar terminal into a port that promotes national and regional tourism” and generates employment through the attraction of cruise ships and other vessels.

The location and details of a tourist marina would be determined by the feasibility studies.

According to the Costa Rican Tourism Board (ICT), 193,733 passengers arrived aboard 93 cruise ships to the Limón terminal in 2018-19. Semanario Universidad reports that at least 20% of passengers did not disembark from their cruise ships in Limón.