PSA: Airlines end flexible travel waivers
Many U.S. airlines have ended flexible travel waivers that allowed travelers to change or cancel flights at no cost during the coronavirus pandemic.
As travel The Points Guy explains:
In April, American Airlines became the first to retire its global travel waiver, and just one month later, three of its largest competitors are pulling the plug as well.
On May 1, Alaska, Delta and United all let their flexible travel waivers expire, restoring many of the most punitive restrictions to basic economy fares. Going forward, all newly purchased basic economy tickets on the aforementioned carriers will return to being non-changeable and non-refundable.
Tickets purchased before the travel waiver expired should still have the added flexibility.
Among U.S. airlines, JetBlue is the lone holdout, as its coronavirus travel waiver doesn’t expire until the end of May. Southwest also doesn’t charge change fees on any reservations — a policy that existed long before the pandemic.
As you plan travel for the upcoming months, make sure to review the terms and conditions of your fare class, and be prepared for inflexible itineraries if you book the cheapest tickets.
You may be interested
Costa Rica improves access to emergency contraceptivesAlejandro Zúñiga - May 5, 2021
Costa Rica's public-health system has made emergency contraception available to "any woman who has had a sexual relationship with the…
Costa Rica receives largest shipment of Covid vaccinesAlejandro Zúñiga - May 5, 2021
Costa Rica received a shipment of 124,020 Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccines on Tuesday night and has been delivered 1.38 million total…
Calm urged after deadly Colombia protest clampdownAFP - May 5, 2021
The international community on Tuesday decried what the UN described as an "excessive use of force" by security officers in…