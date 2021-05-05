  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

PSA: Airlines end flexible travel waivers

May 5, 2021
An airplane at the gate at Juan Sanatmaría International Airport, the busiest international airport in Costa Rica.

An airplane at the gate at Juan Sanatmaría International Airport, the busiest international airport in Costa Rica. (Alejandro Zúñiga / The Tico Times)

Many U.S. airlines have ended flexible travel waivers that allowed travelers to change or cancel flights at no cost during the coronavirus pandemic.

As travel The Points Guy explains:

In April, American Airlines became the first to retire its global travel waiver, and just one month later, three of its largest competitors are pulling the plug as well.

On May 1, Alaska, Delta and United all let their flexible travel waivers expire, restoring many of the most punitive restrictions to basic economy fares. Going forward, all newly purchased basic economy tickets on the aforementioned carriers will return to being non-changeable and non-refundable.

Tickets purchased before the travel waiver expired should still have the added flexibility.

Among U.S. airlines, JetBlue is the lone holdout, as its coronavirus travel waiver doesn’t expire until the end of May. Southwest also doesn’t charge change fees on any reservations — a policy that existed long before the pandemic.

As you plan travel for the upcoming months, make sure to review the terms and conditions of your fare class, and be prepared for inflexible itineraries if you book the cheapest tickets.

Related posts:

  1. Unprecedented 66% drop in air passengers last year: IATA
  2. KLM will resume Costa Rica flights next month
  3. KLM names airplane after Costa Rican national park

You may be interested

Costa Rica improves access to emergency contraceptives
Costa Rica
6 views
Costa Rica
6 views

Costa Rica improves access to emergency contraceptives

Alejandro Zúñiga - May 5, 2021

Costa Rica's public-health system has made emergency contraception available to "any woman who has had a sexual relationship with the…

Costa Rica receives largest shipment of Covid vaccines
Costa Rica
83 views
Costa Rica
83 views

Costa Rica receives largest shipment of Covid vaccines

Alejandro Zúñiga - May 5, 2021

Costa Rica received a shipment of 124,020 Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccines on Tuesday night and has been delivered 1.38 million total…

Calm urged after deadly Colombia protest clampdown
Colombia
6 views
Colombia
6 views

Calm urged after deadly Colombia protest clampdown

AFP - May 5, 2021

The international community on Tuesday decried what the UN described as an "excessive use of force" by security officers in…

LATEST NEWS

Costa Rica

Costa Rica improves access to emergency contraceptives

 - May 05, 2021
The first batch of Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccines arrived in Costa Rica on December 23, 2020.
Costa Rica

Costa Rica receives largest shipment of Covid vaccines

 - May 05, 2021
A woman waves a Colombian national flag during a protest against a tax reform proposed by Colombian President Ivan Duque's government in Bogota, on May 4, 2021.
Colombia

Calm urged after deadly Colombia protest clampdown

 - May 05, 2021
Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine.
Costa Rica

Costa Rica nears 1 million vaccine doses administered

 - May 04, 2021
Carlos Alvarado's 2020 State of the Union
Costa Rica

State of the Republic: President Alvarado promotes infrastructure, progress

 - May 04, 2021
Anabel González
Costa Rica

Costa Rican named to World Trade Organization deputy leader role

 - May 04, 2021
Latest Costa Rica Covid Stats
  • Confirmed: 257,980
  • Deaths: 3,310
  • Recovered: 206,319