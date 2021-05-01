  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Southwest Airlines officially announces return to Costa Rica

May 1, 2021

((Courtesy Southwest Airlines))

Southwest Airlines on Friday officially announced its June return to Costa Rica, representing the Dallas-based carrier’s first flights here since the coronavirus pandemic began.

“Costa Rican waterfalls, how we’ve missed you. Can’t wait to see you again in June,” the airline tweeted.

We first reported this news last week.

Via a press release, Southwest Airlines detailed its Costa Rica plans:

Southwest Customers once again will be able to say Pura Vida as we make a long-awaited return to beautiful Costa Rica with daily nonstop service from Houston (Hobby) to both Liberia, Guanacaste (LIR), and San José (SJO) beginning June 6; nonstop Saturday-only seasonal service from Baltimore/Washington (BWI) to Liberia, Guanacaste (LIR) also will launch on June 12.

Costa Rica is a country unlike any other and has so much to offer visitors from exhilarating adventures, like zip-lining through the rainforest, to picturesque beaches along the Pacific Ocean or the Caribbean Sea where you can relax and recharge – not to mention the delicious food that awaits you! It’s no wonder that Costa Rica and its natural beauty (one of the most bio-diverse regions in the world), exotic wildlife, and rich Culture have become a favorite for our Customers.

Tickets to some June flights are already on-sale, and Southwest says all will be bookable by next Friday.

Nine airlines offer direct connections between Costa Rica and the United States, the country’s main tourism market: Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, Alaska, American Airlines, JetBlue, Spirit, Sun Country, Frontier (as of July 1) and Southwest (as of June 6).

Related posts:

  1. Costa Rica to eliminate coronavirus test requirement for tourists
  2. Airlines will offer nearly 300,000 seats on flights to Costa Rica in December
  3. ‘Recovering together’ is primary 2021 goal for Costa Rica Tourism Board

You may be interested

Airlines face another bleak year as outlook worsens
Business
13 views
Business
13 views

Airlines face another bleak year as outlook worsens

AFP - April 30, 2021

Airlines face another bleak year with steeper losses than previously forecast, as some regions struggle to speed up Covid-19 vaccination…

Official sources for Costa Rica coronavirus information
Costa Rica
10 views
Costa Rica
10 views

Official sources for Costa Rica coronavirus information

Alejandro Zúñiga - April 30, 2021

Here at The Tico Times, we do our best to share the most relevant coronavirus information in a clear and…

Four Covid hospitalizations per hour in Costa Rica
Costa Rica
16 views
Costa Rica
16 views

Four Covid hospitalizations per hour in Costa Rica

Alejandro Zúñiga - April 30, 2021

The Costa Rican Social Security System (Caja) says that over the last week, it registered four new people hospitalized with…

LATEST NEWS

Tocumen International Airport
Business

Airlines face another bleak year as outlook worsens

 - Apr 30, 2021
A person holding a face mask. Photo for illustrative purposes.
Costa Rica

Official sources for Costa Rica coronavirus information

 - Apr 30, 2021
Weird news: A Costa Rica ambulance
Costa Rica

Four Covid hospitalizations per hour in Costa Rica

 - Apr 30, 2021
Costa Rica

Costa Rican government details new Covid measures

 - Apr 30, 2021
Daniel Salas and Román Macaya at the coronavirus press briefing on July 20, 2020.
Costa Rica

Costa Rica announces new closures, driving restrictions for early May

 - Apr 29, 2021
Costa Rica's largest airport, Juan Santamaría International near San José.
Latin America

Air transport in Central America lost 157 routes due to pandemic

 - Apr 29, 2021
Latest Costa Rica Covid Stats
  • Confirmed: 250,991
  • Deaths: 3,231
  • Recovered: 203,009