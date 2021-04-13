Navas, PSG eliminate reigning winners Bayern from Champions League
Keylor Navas and PSG lost to Bayern Munich, 1-0, but advanced in the UEFA Champions League on aggregate over Bayern Munich, the reigning tournament winners.
The aggregate scoreboard was 3-3, and PSG qualified thanks to away goals.
Navas made four saves on Tuesday and was a solid fixture in the back for the French club. Neymar and PSG had several chances on the counterattack but couldn’t find a goal, making it a nervy finish until the final whistle.
PSG advances to the Champions League semifinals. The first leg is schedule for April 27 against an opponent that is yet to be determined.
The quarterfinal victory over Bayern represented a small dose of revenge for PSG, which lost to the German club in last year’s Champions League final.
Grande, Keylor!
