Costa Rica coronavirus data for Tuesday, April 13

Costa Rica registered 891 new cases of Covid-19 on Saturday, April 10; 482 on Sunday, April 11; 469 on Monday, April 12; and 957 cases on Tuesday, April 13.

Of the registered cases, 542 were identified by epidemiological nexus and 2,257 by a laboratory test.

Costa Rica’s total positive cases comprise 111,505 women and 113,838 men, of which 197,667 are Costa Ricans and 27,676 are foreigners. By age: 189,162 adults, 17,092 older adults and 18,980 minors, with 109 under investigation.

Costa Rica has announced 196,060 recoveries, of which 96,861 are women and 99,199 are men. By age: 166,627 adults, 12,866 older adults and 16,460 minors, with 107 under investigation.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 479 people are hospitalized with Covid-19 — 221 of them in intensive care, with an age range of zero to 91 years. This represents an increase of 67 people over Friday.

On Saturday, Costa Rica reported six deaths associated with Covid-19. On Sunday and Monday there were six each, with eight more Tuesday.

Costa Rica has accumulated a total of 3,044 deaths related to Covid-19: 1,139 women and 1,905 men, with an age range of two to 103 years. By age: 930 adults, 2,110 older adults and four minors.

As of April 6, the latest available data, Costa Rica has administered nearly 505,000 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine, representing about 9.8 per 100 inhabitants.

The official site to review all coronavirus measures in Costa Rica is: https://presidencia.go.cr/alertas.

Costa Rica coronavirus data