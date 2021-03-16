Powerball’s $184 million jackpot could be won from Costa Rica this Wednesday! Will it be you?

The American Powerball lottery is on the rise again. The jackpot, which has not been won since January, is now $184 million in the upcoming draw.

When you see this jackpot worth $184 million to be drawn this Wednesday, March 17, you probably wonder if it is possible to play the American lottery from Costa Rica. Luckily, you can since it’s perfectly safe and legal to buy Powerball lottery tickets online!

According to the official Powerball rules, anyone can “purchase a Powerball ticket… play the game and… collect prizes.” More than that, the website states that “you do not have to be a (US) citizen or a resident to play the game.”

If you can’t afford nor have the time to travel to the US to purchase Powerball tickets in person, you can participate online with theLotter, the leading lottery ticket messenger service in the world.

“The cost of buying a Powerball ticket at theLotter is simply the cost of the official lottery ticket in addition to a small service fee to keep our operation running. When you purchase Powerball tickets with theLotter, our local agents in the United States will buy official tickets on your behalf,” Adrian Cooremans, spokesman for theLotter, said.

“When you win a prize, it is entirely yours as commissions aren’t taken from winning tickets (subject to tax deductions where applicable),” he added.

Here’s how you could win:

Sign up at theLotter.com Select the Powerball lottery Choose 5 numbers (from 1 to 69) on the playing form Choose 1 ‘Powerball’ number (from 1 to 26) in the orange field on the form Confirm your ticket purchase

theLotter offers a minimum of three lines for a total cost of $15.

theLotter also uses local agents in the United States to buy official Powerball tickets on behalf of its customers in Costa Rica. The ticket is scanned and uploaded to a customer’s account before the draw.

With this scanned version of the ticket and email confirmation, customers can rest assured that they have full ownership of their tickets.

The whole process is completely safe and transparent, but if you need assistance, theLotter provides a dedicated support team, available 24/7, to help customers from Costa Rica with any concerns.

Lucky winners

The system works, as you can see in the stories of our many lucky lottery winners.

One of our biggest overseas lottery winners: A resident of Baghdad who won a $6.4 million jackpot playing the Oregon Megabucks lottery in August 2015. His jackpot win proved that it is perfectly legal for foreigners to collect American lottery prizes with tickets they purchased online at TheLotter.

The Iraqi’s surprising win was not the only time a foreigner won a huge American lottery prize by using the services of TheLotter. A retired woman from Panama won a $30 million jackpot playing the Florida Lotto in July 2017.

“We’re very happy to see the continued interest and trust from our customers in Costa Rica, and many Filipino players have won prizes while playing with theLotter. Along with those who have won smaller lottery prizes, one of our biggest Filipino winners to date was able to claim a €150,979.68 ($174,985.95) Spanish La Primitiva prize in July 2016,” Cooremans said.

What happens when you win

If you are lucky enough to win, your prize will be transferred to your secure, private account and you can withdraw it at any time.

If you win a lottery jackpot, however, you may need to travel to the lottery’s offices to collect the prize money yourself. In this case, a lawyer provided to you by theLotter free of charge will assist you in the win collection process.

The Powerball jackpot could be won at any time, and the next draw is coming up soon.

You, too, can play to win Powerball’s massive jackpot! When you play the US Powerball from Costa Rica online at theLotter, your odds of winning the jackpot are exactly the same as those of someone who physically buys a ticket in the US.

For more information on how to play Powerball online from Costa Rica, please visit theLotter.com.

Lotto Direct Limited is operating thelotter.com. Lotto Direct Limited is licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority; License Reference MGA/B2C/402/2017. 18+ only. Gambling can be harmful if not controlled. Please play responsibly. For more information visit https://www.rgf.org.mt/

This article is an advertorial. Its content was not produced by The Tico Times.