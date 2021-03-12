  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Why Costa Rica uses horseshoe crab blood in medicine

March 12, 2021
Horseshoe crab blood is used to test for contaminated drugs.

Horseshoe crab blood is used to test for contaminated drugs. (via CCSS.)

Costa Rica uses the blue blood of horseshoe crabs to test injectable drugs for contaminants.

Dr. Mario André Oreamuno Ávila, in charge of the Bioanalysis Unit of the Costa Rica’s Laboratory of Standards and Quality of Medicines (LNCM), explained his lab analyzes 400 batches of injectable drugs each year using this method.

Horseshoe crab blood reacts to the presence of bacteria and fungi by visibly coagulating. Analysis of this coagulation allows Oreamuno’s staff to verify the quality and the safety of drugs created or imported into Costa Rica.

As the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration explains:

Few people realize how important horseshoe crabs are to modern medicine. Because their blue, copper-based blood quickly clots in the presence of bacterial toxins, medical researchers use it to test intravenous drugs, vaccines, and medical devices, ensuring that they are free of bacterial contamination. Every year, many thousands of horseshoe crabs are harvested from their habitats, “bled” of about one-third of their blood, then returned to the beach relatively unharmed.

Horsehoe crab mating season, Lewes, Delaware. Image credit: Jacqueline Bedell

Known as “living fossils,” horseshoe crabs predate dinosaurs by at least 200 million years. They are not, in fact, crabs, but are more closely related to spiders and scorpions.

Their use in medical research is important, but not without controversy. Regulators and environmentalists are “concerned that current trends and overfishing of this marine arthropod will significantly impact the surrounding ecosystem,” according to research published in Frontiers in Marine Science.

Many of the current regulations related to horseshoe crabs focus on commercial fishing, ignoring their “rapidly growing” role in the medical device and vaccine industries.

“Ensuring the wellbeing of this enigmatic species—and those whose survival depends on it—requires a multi-faceted approach that combines informed and fair regulation; responsible and more innovative harvesting and bleeding practices; and a commitment to continued research in pursuit of viable alternatives to avert collapse, while working toward ultimately eliminating the demand for harvesting wild horseshoe crabs, entirely,” the study concluded.

Related posts:

  1. Costa Rica begins clinical trials of equine plasma for coronavirus patients
  2. Costa Rica bets on equine plasma to lower Covid-19 hospitalizations
  3. Costa Rica’s equine plasma coronavirus treatment not as effective as initially hoped

You may be interested

13 of Latin America’s most wanted fugitives arrested in Interpol operation
Costa Rica
5027 views
Costa Rica
5027 views

13 of Latin America’s most wanted fugitives arrested in Interpol operation

AFP and The Tico Times - March 12, 2021

Thirteen of the most wanted fugitives in Latin America were arrested in an operation coordinated by Interpol that involved eight…

Costa Rican men prepare for Olympic qualifying tournament
Costa Rica
913 views
Costa Rica
913 views

Costa Rican men prepare for Olympic qualifying tournament

The Tico Times - March 12, 2021

The Costa Rica men's national team is preparing for the Concacaf Olympic Qualifying Championship, which will be held in Guadalajara,…

Costa Rica promotes Holy Week tourism with mandatory vacation
Costa Rica
2307 views
Costa Rica
2307 views

Costa Rica promotes Holy Week tourism with mandatory vacation

Alejandro Zúñiga - March 11, 2021

In an effort to reactivate Costa Rica's tourism industry, Central Government workers will take mandatory vacations during Easter Holy Week.…

LATEST NEWS

Interpol Headquarters in Lyon, France.
Costa Rica

13 of Latin America’s most wanted fugitives arrested in Interpol operation

 - Mar 12, 2021
El Clasico Nacional: Saprissa vs. Alajuelense
Costa Rica

Costa Rican men prepare for Olympic qualifying tournament

 - Mar 12, 2021
A biker enjoying the view near a small lake in Costa Rica.
Costa Rica

Costa Rica promotes Holy Week tourism with mandatory vacation

 - Mar 11, 2021
(FILES) In this file photo taken on February 12, 2021 a vial containing the Covid-19 vaccine by AstraZeneca and a syringe are seen on a table in the pharmacy of the vaccination center at the Robert Bosch hospital in Stuttgart, southern Germany.
Costa Rica

Denmark, Norway, Iceland suspend use of AstraZeneca vaccine

 - Mar 11, 2021
Southwest Airlines flight to Costa Rica
Costa Rica

Southwest Airlines routes to Costa Rica remain suspended

 - Mar 11, 2021
Americans who plan to visit Costa Rica for dental tourism will find the following information useful.  
Dental Tourism

Costa Rica dental clinics take COVID-19 prevention seriously

 - Mar 11, 2021
Latest Costa Rica Covid Stats
  • Confirmed: 207,832
  • Deaths: 2,848
  • Recovered: 188,151