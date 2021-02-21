  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Central America Planning for wave of migrant caravans

February 21, 2021
Central American migrants

(Photo by Pedro Pardo / AFP)

Central American countries are preparing for a wave of migrant caravans containing people from as far away as Africa and Asia to cross their territories, a Guatemala official said Friday.

“We’ve obtained information about the probability that these migratory flows could arrive in Guatemala” as they travel onward to the United States, said the country’s migration director Guillermo Diaz.

“That’s why migratory authorities in the region are already preparing for them.”

US President Joe Biden’s administration announced a week ago reforms to dismantle a program his predecessor Donald Trump put in place to force asylum seekers to stay in Mexico while their cases were being resolved.

Biden’s immigration policies have stirred hope in those aiming to reach the US that they will not be turned away.

Diaz said the caravan issue will be discussed on Monday with a regional migration commission.

He said the migrants, who also include many Cubans and Haitians, have arrived in Central America after crossing the dangerous Darian Gap jungle that lies on the border between Colombia and Panama.

The migrants are expected to form large caravans of potentially thousands of people with the aim of making their way to Mexico and then onward to the United States.

Similar large caravans began forming in October 2018 and sparked the ire of Trump who was elected on a promise to build a wall along the country’s southern border with Mexico to keep out undocumented migrants, whom he described as “rapists” and claimed were bringing drugs and crime.

In mid-January, Guatemalan police and soldiers forcibly dismantled a caravan of thousands of Hondurans, including hundreds of children, that had crossed the border into Guatemala without official papers or proof of a negative Covid-19 test.

Security forces were acting on a decree from President Alejandro Giammattei who ordered the caravan stopped over fears it could spread the coronavirus.

Some 7,000 people managed to enter the country nonetheless, most of whom were repatriated to Honduras.

One week later, the United States, Mexico and Guatemala agreed to bar migrant caravans from passing through their territories due to the Covid pandemic.

Related posts:

  1. Help wanted: Tijuana offers Central American migrants a job
  2. US prosecutor says Honduran president took fortune in drug bribes
  3. Remembering Tan-Sahsa Flight 414, the deadliest plane crash in Central American history

You may be interested

Slothy Sunday: Mom and baby sloth electrocuted, saved by firefighters
Sloth Sundays
2506 views
Sloth Sundays
2506 views

Slothy Sunday: Mom and baby sloth electrocuted, saved by firefighters

Chelsey Schartz / Toucan Rescue Ranch - February 21, 2021

On February 10, the Toucan Rescue Ranch received a call from a local fire station, just west of San José,…

One year ago, we published our first coronavirus story
Costa Rica
1175 views
Costa Rica
1175 views

One year ago, we published our first coronavirus story

The Tico Times - February 20, 2021

One year ago today, we published our first story about the novel coronavirus that was spreading in Wuhan, China. Our…

Costa Rica reduces number of Covid beds due to drop in hospitalizations
Costa Rica
21573 views
Costa Rica
21573 views

Costa Rica reduces number of Covid beds due to drop in hospitalizations

AFP and The Tico Times - February 20, 2021

Public hospitals in Costa Rica began to gradually reduce the beds designated to the care of Covid-19 patients following a…

LATEST NEWS

Rescued two-fingered sloths, Mina & Shadow Moon, at Toucan Rescue Ranch vet clinic in Costa Rica.
Sloth Sundays

Slothy Sunday: Mom and baby sloth electrocuted, saved by firefighters

 - Feb 21, 2021
The Casa Amarilla ("yellow house") houses the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Costa Rica

One year ago, we published our first coronavirus story

 - Feb 20, 2021
A hospital worker at Escalante Pradilla Hospital in Pérez Zeledón in September 2020.
Costa Rica

Costa Rica reduces number of Covid beds due to drop in hospitalizations

 - Feb 20, 2021
Global

Costa Rica women to face Mexico in first matches since Covid

 - Feb 20, 2021
U.S. Coast Guard Vessel
Costa Rica

U.S. Coast Guard to fight illegal fishing in Central America

 - Feb 19, 2021
Student pharmacist Wilbur Quimba dilutes vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at University Medical Center of Southern Nevada on December 16, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Costa Rica

Pfizer first dose 85% effective after 2-4 weeks: study

 - Feb 19, 2021
Latest Costa Rica Covid Stats
  • Confirmed: 201,678
  • Deaths: 2,763
  • Recovered: 169,053