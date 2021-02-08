Tico legend Centeno out as LDA beats Saprissa (again)

Costa Rica men’s soccer legend Wálter Centeno will no longer continue as Saprissa’s manager after his club suffered another defeat to rivals Liga Deportiva Alajuelense.

The rojinegros beat Saprissa, 3-1, on Sunday afternoon — just days after a 3-2 result earned Alajuelense the CONCACAF League title over Saprissa.

After Sunday’s match, Saprissa indicated that it will part ways with Centeno.

“Deportivo Saprissa officially announces that Wálter Centeno will not continue to lead the technical direction of the men’s first team,” the club said in a statement. “The institution thanks Centeno for his work and effort in fulfilling his duties as coach.”

Later Monday, Saprissa will name its new manager.

Centeno began his storied playing career with Saprissa in 1995. He made 137 appearances with the Costa Rica men’s national team, a record, and appeared at the 2002 and 2006 World Cups.

Centeno began his managerial career with Saprissa in February 2019. The club won the domestic tournament in June 2020, in a season that was interrupted due to the coronavirus pandemic.