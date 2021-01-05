  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
  • Costa Rica Travel Insurance
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Bloomberg says Costa Rica among top 2021 vacation destinations

January 5, 2021
Nicoya Peninsula, Costa Rica

Aerial view of the Nicoya Peninsula in Costa Rica. (Alejandro Zúñiga / The Tico Times)

Planning your 2021 travel? Consider Costa Rica, Bloomberg says.

The U.S.-based media company published its “Where to Go in 2021,” recommending destinations “that will be especially profound” for travelers this year. Among the list of 24 is Costa Rica, a place where visitors can immerse themselves in nature and “leave no trace.”

As Bloomberg writes:

When Costa Rica began its Certification for Sustainable Tourism (CST) program in 1998, it was a world’s first. Today its Earth-friendly hotels have rippled into something of a global standard. And now they’re raising the bar higher. A massive overhaul of CST criteria planned for 2021 will inspire hoteliers to raise the bar higher and acknowledge those who already have.

Meanwhile, the government released a carbon footprint calculator last November to encourage tourism offsets. It’s also moving to protect 30% of its land under official conservation programs and encouraging other countries to do the same. 

The publication recommends Origins Lodge (Bijagua), Nayara Tented Camp (La Fortuna), and Kasiiya Papagayo (Matapalo) as luxury accommodations for high-end travelers.

Other destinations on the list include Sweden, Australia, Antarctica, the British Virgin Islands, Senegal, the Maldives and Ecuador.

“The global economy needs a travel rebound. You could use one, too,” the story reads. “As soon as it’s safe, make your plans count with two dozen ideas to help heal the world one small step at a time.”

Click here to read the full list.

 

Related posts:

  1. Costa Rica was among 2019’s most-searched travel destinations in the United States
  2. US travel industry to see 40% drop in spending, study says
  3. Costa Rica tourism: What states might be allowed next? [updated]

You may be interested

Costa Rica’s land borders restricted until (at least) February
Costa Rica
2522 views
Costa Rica
2522 views

Costa Rica’s land borders restricted until (at least) February

Alejandro Zúñiga - January 5, 2021

Costa Rica's land borders will remain restricted until at least February, the Immigration Administration announced. The measures mean tourists cannot…

Vaccine distribution outside of GAM to begin next week
Costa Rica
16107 views
Costa Rica
16107 views

Vaccine distribution outside of GAM to begin next week

Alejandro Zúñiga - January 5, 2021

Costa Rica next week will begin administering coronavirus vaccines outside of the Greater Metropolitan Area (GAM), the Health Ministry reported.…

England re-enters coronavirus lockdown: What it means for Costa Rica
Costa Rica
2427 views
Costa Rica
2427 views

England re-enters coronavirus lockdown: What it means for Costa Rica

Alejandro Zúñiga - January 5, 2021

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday announced a six-week lockdown in England after a surge in coronavirus cases related to a…

LATEST NEWS

Las Tablillas border crossing, Costa Rica.
Costa Rica

Costa Rica’s land borders restricted until (at least) February

 - Jan 05, 2021
Elizabeth Castillo, 91, becomes the first person in Costa Rica to receive the coronavirus vaccine.
Costa Rica

Vaccine distribution outside of GAM to begin next week

 - Jan 05, 2021
A British Airways Boeing 747. Photo for illustrative purposes.
Costa Rica

England re-enters coronavirus lockdown: What it means for Costa Rica

 - Jan 05, 2021
Southwest Airlines flight to Costa Rica
Costa Rica

Southwest Airlines’ routes to Costa Rica remain suspended

 - Jan 04, 2021
Judicial Investigation Police (OIJ) Director Walter Espinoza.
Costa Rica

Costa Rica registered slight increase in homicides during 2020

 - Jan 04, 2021
Dollar exchange rate in Costa Rica
Central America

El Salvador marks 20 years of dollarization with weak economic impulse

 - Jan 04, 2021