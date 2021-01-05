Bloomberg says Costa Rica among top 2021 vacation destinations

Planning your 2021 travel? Consider Costa Rica, Bloomberg says.

The U.S.-based media company published its “Where to Go in 2021,” recommending destinations “that will be especially profound” for travelers this year. Among the list of 24 is Costa Rica, a place where visitors can immerse themselves in nature and “leave no trace.”

As Bloomberg writes:

When Costa Rica began its Certification for Sustainable Tourism (CST) program in 1998, it was a world’s first. Today its Earth-friendly hotels have rippled into something of a global standard. And now they’re raising the bar higher. A massive overhaul of CST criteria planned for 2021 will inspire hoteliers to raise the bar higher and acknowledge those who already have.

Meanwhile, the government released a carbon footprint calculator last November to encourage tourism offsets. It’s also moving to protect 30% of its land under official conservation programs and encouraging other countries to do the same.

The publication recommends Origins Lodge (Bijagua), Nayara Tented Camp (La Fortuna), and Kasiiya Papagayo (Matapalo) as luxury accommodations for high-end travelers.

Other destinations on the list include Sweden, Australia, Antarctica, the British Virgin Islands, Senegal, the Maldives and Ecuador.