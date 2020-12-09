  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
  • Costa Rica Travel Insurance
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Keylor Navas, PSG advance in Champions League as match stopped by alleged racism

December 9, 2020
PSG and İstanbul Başakşehir FK ahead of a Champions League match on December 8, 2020.

PSG and İstanbul Başakşehir FK ahead of a Champions League match on December 8, 2020. (via PSG.)

Keylor Navas and Paris Saint-Germain advanced from the Champions League group stage on Tuesday thanks to Manchester United’s loss to RB Leipzig.

But the larger story was PSG and its opponent, Istanbul Basaksehir, refusing to play after an official allegedly used a racial term to describe a Cameroonian assistant manager.

Both teams left the pitch at the Parc des Princes after an argument erupted when the Romanian fourth official, Sebastian Coltescu, appeared to refer to Basaksehir’s assistant coach Pierre Webo as “black”, or “negru” in Romanian.

After 10 minutes of discussion, the referees “invited both teams to return to their respective changing rooms. An hour and a half after the interruption, UEFA decided to officially end the match,” a statement from PSG reads.

“All forms of racism go against the values held by Paris Saint-Germain and the club’s Chairman, staff and players,” the statement continues.

The match will resume — with different referees — at 11:55 a.m. CST Wednesday.

Regardless of Wednesday’s result, PSG are assured a spot in the Champions League knockout stages. But a win against Istanbul Basaksehir would secure a first-place finish for the French club in Group H.

Related posts:

  1. Keylor Navas among PSG players reported to have coronavirus
  2. Keylor Navas named as candidate for Goalkeeper of the Year award
  3. Keylor Navas and PSG beat Borussia Dortmund to advance in Champions League

You may be interested

Costa Rica presents bills resulting from economic dialogue
Costa Rica
1053 views
Costa Rica
1053 views

Costa Rica presents bills resulting from economic dialogue

Alejandro Zúñiga - December 9, 2020

The Costa Rican Presidency on Tuesday introduced two new bills and supported six others meant to help the country cut…

Costa Rica news highlights to start your Wednesday
Costa Rica
2252 views
Costa Rica
2252 views

Costa Rica news highlights to start your Wednesday

Alejandro Zúñiga - December 9, 2020

Happy Wednesday from The Tico Times! We hope you're having a great morning. Here's the news you should know as…

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Tuesday, December 8
Costa Rica
15873 views
Costa Rica
15873 views

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Tuesday, December 8

Alejandro Zúñiga - December 8, 2020

Costa Rica suffered 73 new coronavirus-related deaths since Saturday for a total of 1,846, according to official data released Tuesday…

LATEST NEWS

Carlos Alvarado
Costa Rica

Costa Rica presents bills resulting from economic dialogue

 - Dec 09, 2020
Costa Rica earthquake alert graphic. For illustrative purposes.
Costa Rica

Costa Rica news highlights to start your Wednesday

 - Dec 09, 2020
Costa Rica coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths on December 8, 2020
Costa Rica

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Tuesday, December 8

 - Dec 08, 2020
The highly-rated strain of medical marijuana "Blue Dream."
Business

Costa Rica seeks path to legalize medical marijuana

 - Dec 08, 2020
Stock photo of a coronavirus test. Photo is for illustrative purposes.
Costa Rica

Britain starts vaccine campaign as Europe cases top 20 million

 - Dec 08, 2020
Juan Santamaría International Airport
Costa Rica

Despite easing restrictions, Costa Rica records gradual tourism recovery

 - Dec 08, 2020