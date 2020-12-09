  • Costa Rica Travel Insurance
Costa Rica news highlights to start your Wednesday

December 8, 2020
Costa Rica earthquake alert graphic. For illustrative purposes.

Costa Rica earthquake alert graphic. For illustrative purposes. (Via CNE.)

Happy Wednesday from The Tico Times! We hope you’re having a great morning. Here’s the news you should know as a new day starts in Costa Rica.

Costa Rica is investing at least $70 million for its national coronavirus vaccination campaign. The country has secured enough doses for 3 million people out of a population of 5 million. “We have to get it right, and that’s why we invest in the process,” said President Carlos Alvarado. Read more here.

The first electric buses will join Costa Rica’s public-transport network. Riders can expect to see them “very soon” in Desamparados, Tres Ríos and Alajuela. “Decarbonization is not a fad. Decarbonization is the future of Costa Rica, both because it protects the environment in which we operate and because of the economic benefits,” said President Alvarado.

Feel the ground shaking? Costa Rica registered a number of small earthquakes between Monday night and Tuesday afternoon. The National Emergency Commission did not report any damage or injuries. Costa Rica regularly experiences seismic activity, due particularly to the subduction of the Cocos plate under the Caribbean plate. More via Teletica.

Wednesday weather forecast, per the National Meteorological Institute: “The country will be affected by strong winds up to 100 kmh as a result of the cold push # 5. In addition, there will be intermittent rains in the Caribbean and the Northern Zone, as well as rainfall in the north and east of the Central Valley. During the afternoon and night the strong gusts of wind and Caribbean rainy conditions will continue, which will have a lower intensity than the morning rainfall.”

We’ll have more news throughout the day, so keep checking The Tico Times home page for more.

