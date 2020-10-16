Costa Rica Coffee Guide
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Poverty rate rises in Costa Rica to highest level in decades

October 15, 2020
Aerial view of San Jose, Costa Rica, taken on May 23, 2020 during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Aerial view of San Jose, Costa Rica, taken on May 23, 2020 during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Overcrowded neighborhoods and a big population within poverty levels are a big challenge Latin American countries are facing during this global pandemic. ((Photo by Ezequiel BECERRA / AFP))

Poverty in Costa Rica reached 26.2% of households, the highest level in almost three decades, amid the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, the official statistical agency reported Thursday.

The poverty index has risen 5.2 percentage points from last year, according to the National Household Survey, carried out in July by the National Institute of Statistics and Census (INEC).

Extreme poverty, meanwhile, reached 7% of households, an increase of 1.2 percentage points since 2019, according to INEC data.

The last time that Costa Rica registered such a high level of poverty was in 1992, when it reached 29.4%.

The statistical agency defines as poor a family whose income is equal to or less than the cost of the basic food basket, calculated at about $80 per person per month. The canasta básica is an established list of staple foods and some non-food necessities considered the minimum required for a family’s survival.

The number of households in this condition grew especially in urban areas, where it stood at 26.4%, compared to 25.5% in rural areas.

The increase in poverty coincides with a sharp increase in unemployment since the start of the pandemic. Unemployment went from 12.3% before March — when the first cases of Covid-19 were detected — to 23.2% in the June to August quarter.

The government created the “Plan Proteger,” which allocates financing to assist families affected by the containment measures of the health emergency.

The INEC household survey also estimated that inequality in income distribution remained at levels similar to those of 2019, with a Gini coefficient of 0.519 on a scale of 0 to 1, where the highest number corresponds to the total inequality.

Related posts:

  1. Poverty rate remains stable at 21% in Costa Rica, government says
  2. Costa Rica records lowest poverty figures in seven years
  3. Costa Ricans more worried about unemployment than coronavirus, poll finds

You may be interested

Dialogue on Costa Rica’s financial future fails before it begins
Costa Rica
21966 views
Costa Rica
21966 views

Dialogue on Costa Rica’s financial future fails before it begins

Alejandro Zúñiga - October 15, 2020

A planned round table between President Carlos Alvarado, lawmakers and various community leaders to discuss Costa Rica’s financial future was…

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Thursday, October 15
Costa Rica
5808 views
Costa Rica
5808 views

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Thursday, October 15

Alejandro Zúñiga - October 15, 2020

Costa Rica announced 25 new coronavirus-related deaths over the last day for a total of 1,159, according to official data…

Costa Rica relaxes weekend driving restrictions
Costa Rica
1392 views
Costa Rica
1392 views

Costa Rica relaxes weekend driving restrictions

Alejandro Zúñiga - October 15, 2020

Costa Rica will relax its weekend driving restrictions starting Saturday, October 17. All vehicles will be permitted to circulate, regardless…

LATEST NEWS

Costa Rican President Carlos Alvarado speaks in a video address to the country.
Costa Rica

Dialogue on Costa Rica’s financial future fails before it begins

 - Oct 15, 2020
Costa Rica coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths on October 15, 2020
Costa Rica

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Thursday, October 15

 - Oct 15, 2020
Traffic moves past the businesses on Lindora Road.
Costa Rica

Costa Rica relaxes weekend driving restrictions

 - Oct 15, 2020
A Spirit Airlines flight over the Caribbean Sea from Costa Rica to Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Costa Rica

Costa Rica welcomes visitors from Florida, Texas, Georgia (and more!) today

 - Oct 15, 2020
An Iberia A330-200 is welcomed with a water-cannon salute as Costa Rica welcomes the return of international tourists.
Costa Rica

Iberia to help passengers get virus test before flight

 - Oct 15, 2020
Nicolas Maduro in Venezuela.
Latin America

Venezuela plans November reopening for tourism

 - Oct 15, 2020