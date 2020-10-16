Costa Rica Coffee Guide
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

More than a quarter of Costa Rican households living in poverty: Details

October 16, 2020
(FILES) Aerial file photo taken on May 23, 2020 of a poor neighborhood of San Jose, amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

(FILES) Aerial file photo taken on May 23, 2020 of a poor neighborhood of San Jose, amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. ((Photo by Ezequiel BECERRA / AFP))

Poverty in Costa Rica reached 26.2% of households, the highest level since 1992, amid the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Here are the key details, announced this week by the National Institute of Statistics and Census (INEC):

Income down, poverty up across Costa Rica

  • Household poverty in urban areas increased 6.6 p.p. over last year, reaching 26.4%, while in rural areas it was 25.5%, an increase of 1.3 p.p.
  • Extreme poverty reached 7.0% of households, 1.2 p.p. greater than in 2019.
  • These figures correspond to 419,783 households in poverty (nearly 84,000 more than in 2019) and 112,987 households in extreme poverty (an increase of 19,445).
  • Average household income took a sharp drop. In urban areas, it decreased by 13.7% and in rural areas by 5.7% compared to this time last year.
  • Counting people, rather than households, the incidence of poverty is 30%, or more than 1.5 million people. This represents a 6.1 p.p. (321,874 people) increase over 2019.
  • 8.5% of people are living in extreme poverty, meaning they earn less than the Basic Food Basket, a collection of essential food and items deemed necessary for survival.

Poverty by region

According to INEC, the Central Pacific region has the highest level of poverty and extreme poverty (34.7% and 11.3%, respectively) in 2020.

Next is the Chorotega region (Guanacaste), which experienced the largest percentage increase in poverty since last year. INEC calculated a poverty incidence of 31.7% (+11.5 p.p.) and 9.0% (+3.6 p.p.) of extreme poverty.

Although the Central region has Costa Rica’s lowest poverty levels, it experienced a 6.7 p.p. increase compared to 2019 and reached 23.7%.

 

The poor are getting poorer

Costa Rica’s poverty gap, a measure of the intensity of poverty, rose 2.1 p.p. over last year and reached 10.1%. This measure shows the average income of poor households is farther from the poverty line than it was in 2019.

Poverty severity, which measures the relative inequality among poor households, also rose to 5.7%, 1.3 p.p. more than last year.

INEC calculated Costa Rica’s Gini coefficient at 0.519, nearly identical to 2019. This measure of income inequality ranges from 0, indicating perfect equality (where everyone receives an equal share), to 1, perfect inequality (where only one recipient or group receives all the income).

Click here to read the full report from INEC [PDF]. 

Related posts:

  1. Poverty rate remains stable at 21% in Costa Rica, government says
  2. Poverty rate rises in Costa Rica to highest level in decades
  3. Unemployment in Costa Rica reaches 24%, the highest in its history

You may be interested

United Airlines announces new routes, more flights to Costa Rica
Costa Rica
2239 views
Costa Rica
2239 views

United Airlines announces new routes, more flights to Costa Rica

Alejandro Zúñiga - October 16, 2020

United Airlines plans to fly 38 times weekly between the United States and Costa Rica by December, the carrier announced…

Costa Rica to welcome tourists from anywhere in the world starting November 1
Costa Rica
2471 views
Costa Rica
2471 views

Costa Rica to welcome tourists from anywhere in the world starting November 1

Alejandro Zúñiga - October 16, 2020

Tourists from anywhere in the world will be allowed to visit Costa Rica starting November 1. On that date, Costa…

Amidst setbacks, Costa Rica seeks to dialogue to resolve serious fiscal crisis
Costa Rica
21991 views
Costa Rica
21991 views

Amidst setbacks, Costa Rica seeks to dialogue to resolve serious fiscal crisis

AFP - October 16, 2020

Costa Rica seeks a way out of its severe fiscal crisis through a national dialogue among all sectors of the…

LATEST NEWS

Ribbon-cutting ceremony at Liberia International Airport on September 5, 2020.
Costa Rica

United Airlines announces new routes, more flights to Costa Rica

 - Oct 16, 2020
Water cannons welcome a flight to Liberia, Guanacaste, Costa Rica on September 5, 2020.
Costa Rica

Costa Rica to welcome tourists from anywhere in the world starting November 1

 - Oct 16, 2020
Carlos Alvarado
Costa Rica

Amidst setbacks, Costa Rica seeks to dialogue to resolve serious fiscal crisis

 - Oct 16, 2020
Aerial view of San Jose, Costa Rica, taken on May 23, 2020 during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.
Costa Rica

Poverty rate rises in Costa Rica to highest level in decades

 - Oct 16, 2020
Costa Rican President Carlos Alvarado speaks in a video address to the country.
Costa Rica

Dialogue on Costa Rica’s financial future fails before it begins

 - Oct 15, 2020
Costa Rica coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths on October 15, 2020
Costa Rica

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Thursday, October 15

 - Oct 15, 2020