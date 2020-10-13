Costa Rica Coffee Guide
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Tuesday, October 13

October 13, 2020
Costa Rica coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths on October 13, 2020

Costa Rica coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths on October 13, 2020. (Tico Times graph.)

Costa Rica announced 16 new coronavirus-related deaths over the last day for a total of 1,124, according to official data released Tuesday afternoon by the Health Ministry.

Five-hundred and eighty-two people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19; 201 are in intensive care.

The Health Ministry confirmed 1,015 new cases on Tuesday, of which 701 were identified via a lab test, for a cumulative total of 90,238.

A total of 53,670 people have been cleared as recovered; however, this figure does not include about a month’s worth of patients, according to health authorities.

The data indicate Costa Rica has 22 COVID-19-related deaths per 100,000 people. The country is averaging 16 deaths each day since September 1 (688 total), including double-digit deaths every day since September 12.

Costa Rica has 359 intensive-care beds and 986 beds for less-complex coronavirus hospitalizations. This means 56% of Costa Rica’s ICU beds are currently occupied.

Costa Rica’s outbreak in a global context

Costa Rica has the 13th-most new cases per 100,000 residents over the past seven days, according to data compiled by The New York Times.

About 1.2% of people who tested positive for the coronavirus in Costa Rica have died. The deaths comprise 375 adults and 749 elderly adults.

The average age of Costa Rica’s coronavirus-related deaths is 70 years.

The below graph shows Costa Rica’s approximate test-positivity rate (the fraction of tests that come back positive) as of Tuesday, October 5. The Tico Times calculates daily positivity using Health Ministry data as follows:

(People testing positive) ÷ (People testing positive + people testing negative)

Note that the actual number of daily tests is higher than indicated on the chart, because one person can be tested multiple times.

The World Health Organization recommends testing enough to keep the positivity rate under 5%; Costa Rica’s high test-positivity rate suggests it’s missing milder or asymptomatic cases, allowing the coronavirus to continue to spread.

Costa Rica coronavirus test positivity rate through October 5, 2020
Costa Rica coronavirus test positivity rate through October 5, 2020. Tico Times graph.

We’ll update this when Microsoft Excel finishes updating on Tuesday night.

The below graphic will update automatically as the Health Ministry releases new coronavirus data.

If you believe you have COVID-19, contact Costa Rica’s hotline at 1322. English-speaking staff and mental health professionals are available.

Related posts:

  1. Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Monday, August 24
  2. Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Friday, September 11
  3. Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Friday, September 18

You may be interested

U.S. State Department lifts ‘Do Not Travel’ advisory for Costa Rica
Costa Rica
1708 views
Costa Rica
1708 views

U.S. State Department lifts ‘Do Not Travel’ advisory for Costa Rica

Alejandro Zúñiga - October 13, 2020

The United States on Tuesday lifted a warning that advised its citizens to avoid all travel to Costa Rica. Costa…

After seven months, Panama reopens air borders for tourists
Central America
1258 views
Central America
1258 views

After seven months, Panama reopens air borders for tourists

AFP - October 13, 2020

Panama on Monday reopened its air borders to the arrival of international flights with tourists after keeping them closed for…

Known road blockades in Costa Rica (October 13)
Costa Rica
21939 views
Costa Rica
21939 views

Known road blockades in Costa Rica (October 13)

The Tico Times - October 13, 2020

As of 8 a.m. on Tuesday, October 13, the following spots are blocked by protesters in Costa Rica, according to…

LATEST NEWS

The Great Seal of the United States.
Costa Rica

U.S. State Department lifts ‘Do Not Travel’ advisory for Costa Rica

 - Oct 13, 2020
Tocumen International Airport
Central America

After seven months, Panama reopens air borders for tourists

 - Oct 13, 2020
Costa Rica road blockades the morning of October 13, 2020.
Costa Rica

Known road blockades in Costa Rica (October 13)

 - Oct 13, 2020
A protester kicks a tear gas canister back at riot police during a protest against the government's motion to increase taxes in order to reach a credit agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), outside the presidential house in San Jose, on October 12, 2020.
Costa Rica

‘We are a country of dialogue and peace, but also of laws,’ Alvarado says after violence

 - Oct 13, 2020
Pre-Colombian artifacts found while expanding Route 1.
Costa Rica

Pre-Columbian tombs halt construction on Route 1 highway

 - Oct 13, 2020
A protester wrapped in a Costa Rican flag and with a metal tube confronts riot police during a protest against the government's motion to increase taxes in order to reach a credit agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), outside the presidential house in San Jose, on October 12, 2020.
Costa Rica

Dozens arrested as march in San José turns violent

 - Oct 12, 2020