Costa Rica Coffee Guide
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Friday, October 9

October 9, 2020
Novel coronavirus COVID-19

Ultrastructural morphology exhibited by the novel coronavirus. (AFP PHOTO / CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL AND PREVENTION / ALISSA ECKERT / HANDOUT )

Costa Rica announced 15 new coronavirus-related deaths over the past day for a total of 1,055, according to official data released Friday afternoon by the Health Ministry.

Five-hundred and sixty-six people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19; 197 are in intensive care.

The Health Ministry confirmed 1,225 new cases, of which 903 were identified via a lab test, for a cumulative total of 86,053.

A total of 52,327 people have been cleared as recovered; however, this figure does not include about a month’s worth of patients, according to health authorities.

The data indicate Costa Rica has 20.7 COVID-19-related deaths per 100,000 people. The country is averaging 15.9 deaths each day since September 1 (619 total), including double-digit deaths for 27 straight days.

Costa Rica has 359 intensive-care beds and 986 beds for less-complex coronavirus hospitalizations. This means 55% of Costa Rica’s ICU beds are currently occupied.

Costa Rica’s outbreak in a global context

Costa Rica has the 11th-most new cases per 100,000 residents over the past seven days, according to data compiled by The New York Times.

About 1.2% of people who tested positive for the coronavirus in Costa Rica have died. The deaths comprise 353 adults and 702 elderly adults.

The below graph shows Costa Rica’s approximate test-positivity rate (the fraction of tests that come back positive) as of Tuesday, October 5. The Tico Times calculates daily positivity using Health Ministry data as follows:

(People testing positive) ÷ (People testing positive + people testing negative)

Note that the actual number of daily tests is higher than indicated on the chart, because one person can be tested multiple times.

The World Health Organization recommends testing enough to keep the positivity rate under 5%; Costa Rica’s high test-positivity rate suggests it’s missing milder or asymptomatic cases, allowing the coronavirus to continue to spread.

Costa Rica coronavirus test positivity rate through October 5, 2020
Costa Rica coronavirus test positivity rate through October 5, 2020. Tico Times graph.

We’ll update this weekly.

The below graphic will update automatically as the Health Ministry releases new coronavirus data.

If you believe you have COVID-19, contact Costa Rica’s hotline at 1322. English-speaking staff and mental health professionals are available.

Related posts:

  1. Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Friday, August 21
  2. Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Thursday, September 3
  3. Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Monday, October 5

You may be interested

Guatemala rules out new Covid-19 closures in effort to protect economy
Guatemala
970 views
Guatemala
970 views

Guatemala rules out new Covid-19 closures in effort to protect economy

AFP - October 9, 2020

Guatemala on Thursday ruled out applying new closures to contain the coronavirus pandemic given the impact previous ones have had…

US imposes sanctions on Nicaragua bank, senior officials
News
4830 views
News
4830 views

US imposes sanctions on Nicaragua bank, senior officials

AFP - October 9, 2020

The United States on Thursday imposed sanctions on a Nicaraguan bank and two senior officials, expanding pressure over the leftist…

Here’s the full list of authorized countries for Costa Rica tourism
Costa Rica
1233 views
Costa Rica
1233 views

Here’s the full list of authorized countries for Costa Rica tourism

Alejandro Zúñiga - October 9, 2020

Costa Rica continues increasing the countries from which it will welcome foreign tourists. Requirements for tourists visiting Costa Rica Tourists…

LATEST NEWS

View from Panajachel, Guatemala.
Guatemala

Guatemala rules out new Covid-19 closures in effort to protect economy

 - Oct 09, 2020
The United States Treasury in Washington D.C.
News

US imposes sanctions on Nicaragua bank, senior officials

 - Oct 09, 2020
An airplane at the gate at Juan Sanatmaría International Airport, the busiest international airport in Costa Rica.
Costa Rica

Here’s the full list of authorized countries for Costa Rica tourism

 - Oct 09, 2020
Planes at SJO in Costa Rica
Costa Rica

Costa Rica authorizes flights from all Central American countries

 - Oct 09, 2020
Playa Blanca at Punta Leona in Puntarenas, Costa Rica.
Costa Rica

Sunsets are back: Costa Rica expanding beach hours on October 15

 - Oct 08, 2020
Novel coronavirus COVID-19
Costa Rica

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Thursday, October 8

 - Oct 08, 2020