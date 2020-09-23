Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Wednesday, September 23
Costa Rica announced 21 new coronavirus-related deaths over the last day for a total of 781, according to official data released Wednesday afternoon by the Health Ministry.
The 21 deaths equal Costa Rica’s second-highest day-over-day figure.
Six-hundred and sixteen people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19; 249 are in intensive care. Both represent decreases since Tuesday.
The Health Ministry confirmed 1,370 new cases on Wednesday, of which 1,142 were identified via a lab test, for a cumulative total of 68,059.
A total of 26,138 people have been cleared as recovered; the Health Ministry says this number lags behind actual recoveries. Costa Rica has 41,140 known active cases.
The data indicate Costa Rica has 15.31 COVID-19-related deaths per 100,000 people. The country is averaging 15 deaths each day in September, including double-digit deaths for 11 straight days.
The deaths comprise 251 adults and 530 elderly adults; no children have died of COVID-19 in Costa Rica.
Costa Rica has 359 intensive-care beds and 986 beds for less-complex coronavirus hospitalizations. This means 69% of Costa Rica’s ICU beds are currently occupied.
The below graph shows Costa Rica’s test-positivity rate (the fraction of tests that come back positive) as of Saturday, September 19. We’ll update it weekly:
The below graphic will update automatically as the Health Ministry releases new coronavirus data.
If you believe you have COVID-19, contact Costa Rica’s hotline at 1322. English-speaking staff and mental health professionals are available.
