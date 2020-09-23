Costa Rica Coffee Guide
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Wednesday, September 23

September 23, 2020
Costa Rica coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths on September 23, 2020

Costa Rica coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths on September 23, 2020. (Tico Times graph.)

Costa Rica announced 21 new coronavirus-related deaths over the last day for a total of 781, according to official data released Wednesday afternoon by the Health Ministry.

The 21 deaths equal Costa Rica’s second-highest day-over-day figure.

Six-hundred and sixteen people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19; 249 are in intensive care. Both represent decreases since Tuesday.

The Health Ministry confirmed 1,370 new cases on Wednesday, of which 1,142 were identified via a lab test, for a cumulative total of 68,059.

A total of 26,138 people have been cleared as recovered; the Health Ministry says this number lags behind actual recoveries. Costa Rica has 41,140 known active cases.

The data indicate Costa Rica has 15.31 COVID-19-related deaths per 100,000 people. The country is averaging 15 deaths each day in September, including double-digit deaths for 11 straight days.

The deaths comprise 251 adults and 530 elderly adults; no children have died of COVID-19 in Costa Rica.

Costa Rica has 359 intensive-care beds and 986 beds for less-complex coronavirus hospitalizations. This means 69% of Costa Rica’s ICU beds are currently occupied.

The below graph shows Costa Rica’s test-positivity rate (the fraction of tests that come back positive) as of Saturday, September 19. We’ll update it weekly: 

Costa Rica coronavirus test positivity rate September 19, 2020
Costa Rica coronavirus test positivity rate September 19, 2020. Tico Times graph.

The below graphic will update automatically as the Health Ministry releases new coronavirus data.

If you believe you have COVID-19, contact Costa Rica’s hotline at 1322. English-speaking staff and mental health professionals are available.

No related posts.

You may be interested

Costa Rica’s Playa Hermosa named as World Surfing Reserve
Costa Rica
11810 views
Costa Rica
11810 views

Costa Rica’s Playa Hermosa named as World Surfing Reserve

Alejandro Zúñiga - September 23, 2020

Save The Waves Coalition has named Playa Hermosa in Garabito, Puntarenas as a World Surfing Reserve (WSR), the non-profit announced…

Costa Rican Presidency makes its case for IMF loan
Costa Rica
829 views
Costa Rica
829 views

Costa Rican Presidency makes its case for IMF loan

Alejandro Zúñiga - September 23, 2020

The Costa Rican Presidency hopes to generate internal support before its planned negotiations for $1.75 billion from the International Monetary Fund…

Pic of the Day: President Carlos Alvarado addresses UN General Assembly
Pic of the Day
1194 views
Pic of the Day
1194 views

Pic of the Day: President Carlos Alvarado addresses UN General Assembly

The Tico Times - September 23, 2020

This UN handout photo shows Costa Rican President Carlos Alvarado as he addresses the general debate of the 75th session…

LATEST NEWS

A surfer at Playa Hermosa, south of Jacó in Costa Rica.
Costa Rica

Costa Rica’s Playa Hermosa named as World Surfing Reserve

 - Sep 23, 2020
International Monetary Fund logo
Costa Rica

Costa Rican Presidency makes its case for IMF loan

 - Sep 23, 2020
Costa Rica at 2020 UN meetings
Pic of the Day

Pic of the Day: President Carlos Alvarado addresses UN General Assembly

 - Sep 23, 2020
Panoramic view of Santiago, Chile. Photo for illustrative purposes.
Costa Rica

Chile rejects Escazú Agreement, environmental pact supported by Costa Rica

 - Sep 23, 2020
Costa Rican president Carlos Alvarado.
Costa Rica

At UN, Costa Rica defends international fund to alleviate economic blow of pandemic

 - Sep 23, 2020
Costa Rica soccer vs Mexico preview banner
Costa Rica

Travel uncertainty cancels Costa Rica’s upcoming soccer friendly against Mexico

 - Sep 22, 2020