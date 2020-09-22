Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Tuesday, September 22
Costa Rica announced 15 new coronavirus-related deaths over the last day for a total of 760, according to official data released Tuesday afternoon by the Health Ministry.
Six-hundred and thirty-seven people are hospitalized with COVID-19; 260 are in intensive care. Both represent new highs.
The Health Ministry confirmed 1,087 new cases on Tuesday, of which 868 were identified via a lab test, for a cumulative total of 66,689.
A total of 25,706 people have been cleared as recovered; the Health Ministry says this number lags behind actual recoveries.
Costa Rica has 40,223 known active cases. The data indicate Costa Rica has 14.9 COVID-19-related deaths per 100,000 people. The country is averaging 14.7 deaths each day in September.
The deaths comprise 244 adults and 516 elderly adults; no children have died of COVID-19 in Costa Rica.
Costa Rica has 359 intensive-care beds and 986 beds for less-complex coronavirus hospitalizations. This means 72% of Costa Rica’s ICU beds are currently occupied.
The below graph shows Costa Rica’s test-positivity rate (the fraction of tests that come back positive) as of Saturday, September 19. We’ll update it weekly:
The below graphic will update automatically as the Health Ministry releases new coronavirus data.
If you believe you have COVID-19, contact Costa Rica’s hotline at 1322. English-speaking staff and mental health professionals are available.
You may be interested
Travel uncertainty cancels Costa Rica’s upcoming soccer friendly against MexicoAlejandro Zúñiga - September 22, 2020
The Costa Rican Football Federation (Fedefutbol) on Tuesday announced the cancellation of the men's national team's planned friendly match against…
Costa Rica extends tourist visas until March 2021Alejandro Zúñiga - September 22, 2020
Costa Rica's Immigration Administration on Monday published a resolution which, among other items, extends the validity of tourist visas until…
Watch: Niagara Falls shines with colors of Costa Rica flagThe Tico Times - September 22, 2020
Niagara Falls, which borders the United States and Canada, shone in the colors of the Costa Rican flag as part…