Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Tuesday, September 22

Costa Rica announced 15 new coronavirus-related deaths over the last day for a total of 760, according to official data released Tuesday afternoon by the Health Ministry.

Six-hundred and thirty-seven people are hospitalized with COVID-19; 260 are in intensive care. Both represent new highs.

The Health Ministry confirmed 1,087 new cases on Tuesday, of which 868 were identified via a lab test, for a cumulative total of 66,689.

A total of 25,706 people have been cleared as recovered; the Health Ministry says this number lags behind actual recoveries.

Costa Rica has 40,223 known active cases. The data indicate Costa Rica has 14.9 COVID-19-related deaths per 100,000 people. The country is averaging 14.7 deaths each day in September.

The deaths comprise 244 adults and 516 elderly adults; no children have died of COVID-19 in Costa Rica.

Costa Rica has 359 intensive-care beds and 986 beds for less-complex coronavirus hospitalizations. This means 72% of Costa Rica’s ICU beds are currently occupied.

The below graph shows Costa Rica’s test-positivity rate (the fraction of tests that come back positive) as of Saturday, September 19. We’ll update it weekly:

The below graphic will update automatically as the Health Ministry releases new coronavirus data.

If you believe you have COVID-19, contact Costa Rica’s hotline at 1322. English-speaking staff and mental health professionals are available.