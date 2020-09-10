JetBlue announces it will resume flights to Costa Rica

The l0w-cost airline JetBlue will soon restart flights to Costa Rica, the Tourism Board (ICT) announced Thursday.

On October 17, it will resume its route between the San José area and Fort Lauderdale (FLL). As of a week later, on October 25, it will fly between Juan Santamaría International Airport (SJO) and New York (JFK).

As of October 28, JetBlue will also connect SJO and Orlando, Florida.

JetBlue will also prioritize Liberia International Airport (LIR) in October with Saturday flights from Boston, Massachusetts. In November, the airline plans a route between Guanacaste and JFK.

Finally, starting mid-December, JetBlue will fly daily between SJO and Los Angeles, and twice weekly between Liberia and LAX.

“The arrival of flights to the country and to Liberia mean employment for Guanacaste and all tourist regions,” said Gustavo Segura, Tourism Minister.

ICT data indicate the Costa Rican tourism sector directly contributes to 220,000 jobs.

Requirements for tourists entering Costa Rica

Visitors from the U.S. must reside in one of the authorized states, and must have a driver’s license or State ID corroborating their state of residence.

Here is the complete list of authorized U.S. states:

As of September 1: Connecticut, Maine, Maryland, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Vermont, or Virginia (and Washington, D.C.)

Connecticut, Maine, Maryland, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Vermont, or Virginia (and Washington, D.C.) As of September 15: Colorado, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Washington, Oregon, Wyoming, Arizona, New Mexico, Michigan and Rhode Island.

Colorado, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Washington, Oregon, Wyoming, Arizona, New Mexico, Michigan and Rhode Island. As of October 1: California.

Tourists from these states — or from an authorized country, such as Canada — can fly through a non-authorized state (e.g. Florida) en route to Costa Rica. The maximum layover time is 18 hours, and the traveler cannot leave the airport.

Tourists wishing to enter Costa Rica via a flight must comply with these requirements:

Complete the online “Health Pass” epidemiological form: https://salud.go.cr.

Show proof of a negative PCR test for the coronavirus. The sample for the test must have been taken no more than 72 hours before departure.

Obtain travel insurance. This can be either a pre-approved Costa Rican policy from INS or Sagicor, or an international policy that covers COVID-19 medical expenses of at least $50,000 and $2,000 for lodging.

Tourists coming from anywhere but the United States must have remained in an authorized country for at least 14 days before travel.

U.S. residents must show a driver’s license or State ID indicating they live in the authorized state.

Click here for a detailed breakdown of requirements and authorized states/countries, as written by the Costa Rica Tourism Board.