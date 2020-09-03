Can you enter Costa Rica? Use this official chart to find out

We’ve received numerous questions from readers inquiring whether they’re allowed to fly into Costa Rica under the current rules.

To summarize the laws as simply as possible:

Tourists can visit Costa Rica from any of the authorized countries or states, given they meet a series of requirements. Tourists do not need to quarantine. Click here for more information from the Costa Rica Tourism Board.

Citizens and residents can enter Costa Rica from anywhere. Whether or not they need to quarantine varies on their point of origin and whether they obtained a negative coronavirus test.

If you have more specific questions, we recommend contacting the nearest Costa Rican Consulate for clarification before booking a flight. Costa Rican authorities have and will reject visitors who do not meet the entry requirements.

Click here to download a document from the official government newspaper, La Gaceta, which explains all of the requirements and exceptions in detail. The below chart provides a summary of the entry rules. (To view it full-size, use the button in the upper-right.):

Since the document is in Spanish, here are some highlights:

Tourists cannot enter Costa Rica on repatriation flights. The exception is first-degree relatives of certain Costa Rican citizens/residents.

For Costa Ricans and residents: If they are coming from an authorized country and can demonstrate they stayed in that country for at least 14 days, as well as having a negative PCR coronavirus test, the 14-day quarantine order will not be issued.

Residents must show proof of current payment into the Costa Rican Social Security System. If their DIMEX expired after December 18, 2019, the validity is extended until September 30, 2020, with the possibility of renewing the DIMEX until December 30, 2020.

People who have not completed the residency process are not allowed to enter the country as residents at this time. They would have to meet the requirements as tourists.

For tourists: Proof of onward travel is required. This onward travel must be on a flight.

For tourists: Visitors can purchase travel insurance while at the airport before reaching immigration control. (This is done online.)

The PCR coronavirus test result must be in English or Spanish. No other languages are accepted.

Requirements for tourists to enter Costa Rica

All people entering Costa Rica must complete the digital epidemiological form. This is known as the “Health Pass” or “Pase de Salud.” Click here for a link to the form.

Tourists must obtain a negative PCR coronavirus test. The sample for this test must have been taken at most 72 hours before the flight to Costa Rica.

Tourists must purchase travel insurance that covers accommodation in case of quarantine and medical expenses due to COVID-19. This policy can be international or purchased from Costa Rican insurers.

Tourists from the United States must demonstrate, via their driver’s license or State ID, that they live in one of the authorized states.

Authorized countries and states

As of September 1, Costa Rica allows tourists from Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia. These two states and the capital have been added to the following, previously announced states: New York, New Jersey, New Hampshire, Maine, Vermont and Connecticut.

As of September 15, the list will be further expanded with Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and Colorado.

In addition, people who have resided in the below 44 countries for at least 14 days can fly to Costa Rica:

1. Australia

2. Canada

3. Swiss Confederation

4. Vatican State

5. Grand Duchy of Luxembourg

6. Ireland

7. Japan

8. New Zealand

9. Principality of Liechtenstein

10. Principality of Monaco

11. Kingdom Belgium

12. Kingdom of Denmark

13. Kingdom of Spain

14. Kingdom of the Netherlands

15. Kingdom of Norway

16. Kingdom of Sweden

17. Kingdom of Thailand

18. United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland

19. Czech Republic

20. Cypriot Republic

21. Republic of Austria

22. Republic of Bulgaria

23. Republic of Korea

24. Republic of Croatia

25. Republic of Slovenia

26. Republic of Estonia

27. Republic of Finland

28. Republic of Hungary

29. Republic of Iceland

30. Republic of Latvia

31. Republic of Lithuania

32. Republic of Malta

33. Republic of Poland

34. Republic of San Marino

35. Republic of Singapore

36. Slovak Republic

37. Federal Republic of Germany

38. French Republic

39. Hellenic Republic (Greece)

40. Italian Republic

41. Republic of Uruguay

42. People’s Republic of China

43. Portuguese Republic

44. Romania