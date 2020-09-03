DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

TBT: Pan Am Flight 421 crashes in Costa Rica on this day in 1980

September 3, 2020
In 1980, Pan Am Flight 421 crashed short of the runway in Costa Rica.

In 1980, Pan Am Flight 421 crashed short of the runway in Costa Rica. (Photo via Registro de Accidentes e Incidentes Aéreos de la República de Costa Rica. )

On this day in 1980, a Boeing 727 operating Pan American World Airways flight 421 crashed short of Costa Rica’s Juan Santamaría International Airport.

The flight was attempting to land, bringing 67 passengers and six crew from Miami (MIA) to the San José-area airport. Thankfully, all 73 occupants escaped the incident uninjured.

According to B3A, which archives aircraft accidents:

On final approach to San José – Juan Santamaría Airport, the crew encountered poor weather conditions. In limited visibility due to rain falls, the airplane descended below the glide until the right main gear struck the ground 15 meters short of runway 07 threshold. On impact, the landing gear was torn off. Out of control, the airplane struck the ground, lost its undercarriage then slid on several dozen meters before coming to rest.

The aircraft, registered N327PA and nicknamed “Clipper Meteor,” was damaged beyond repair.

****

Pan American World Airways, once one of the most recognized names in the sky, made Costa Rica one of its first international destinations.

A Pan Am route map for its Flying Clipper Ships cited “beautiful girls galore” in Costa Rica (and also wild orchids).

Pan American Flying Clipper route map. (Via David Rumsey Map Collection.)

Financial struggles forced Pan Am to cut several routes as a cost-cutting measure, and the airline stopped flying to Costa Rica in 1981. It later returned, but the airline ceased operations for good in December 1991.

Pan American Airlines
Pan American Airlines in Costa Rica. (Tico Times archive photo.)

 

Related posts:

  1. Hurricane Dorian flight cancellations impacting Costa Rica today
  2. Equipment failures causing missed approaches, cancellations at Costa Rica’s busiest airport
  3. Condor will fly nonstop between Frankfurt and Costa Rica next year

You may be interested

Can you enter Costa Rica? Use this official chart to find out
Costa Rica
21265 views
Costa Rica
21265 views

Can you enter Costa Rica? Use this official chart to find out

The Tico Times - September 3, 2020

We've received numerous questions from readers inquiring whether they're allowed to fly into Costa Rica under the current rules. To…

CONCACAF revamps Gold Cup for 2021 with Qatar competing
Costa Rica
3989 views
Costa Rica
3989 views

CONCACAF revamps Gold Cup for 2021 with Qatar competing

AFP - September 3, 2020

Asian Cup champions Qatar will compete in the 2021 Gold Cup, North American governing body CONCACAF announced Wednesday along with…

Pic of the Day: Tropical Storm Nana approaches Central America
Costa Rica
2023 views
Costa Rica
2023 views

Pic of the Day: Tropical Storm Nana approaches Central America

The Tico Times - September 2, 2020

Tropical Storm Nana is passing just north of the Bay Islands of Honduras, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Wednesday…

LATEST NEWS

Juan Santamaría International Airport (SJO)
Costa Rica

Can you enter Costa Rica? Use this official chart to find out

 - Sep 03, 2020
USA vs Guyana at the Gold Cup 2019
Costa Rica

CONCACAF revamps Gold Cup for 2021 with Qatar competing

 - Sep 03, 2020
Nana will pass near the coast of Honduras on September 2, before intensifying and reaching Belize one day later, the Miami-based National Hurricane Center said. "Strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and Nana could become a hurricane just prior to landfall on Thursday," the NHC said in its latest advisory.
Costa Rica

Pic of the Day: Tropical Storm Nana approaches Central America

 - Sep 02, 2020
Costa Rica coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths on September 2, 2020
Costa Rica

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Wednesday, September 2

 - Sep 02, 2020
An airplane at sunset. Photo for illustrative purposes.
Dental Tourism

Costa Rica opens slowly for American dental tourism: September dental discounts

 - Sep 02, 2020
Big yacht docked at the marina.
Costa Rica

Costa Rica Travel: Rules for Private Flights and Yachts

 - Sep 02, 2020