Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Sunday, August 9

Costa Rica announced seven new coronavirus-related deaths over the past day for a total of 235, according to official data released Sunday afternoon by the Health Ministry.

Three-hundred and seventy-six people are hospitalized with COVID-19; 86 are in intensive care.

The Health Ministry has confirmed 23,286 cumulative known coronavirus cases. This represents 484 more cases compared to Saturday.

Of these, 447 people resulted positive via a PCR test over the past 24 hours, while 37 were identified without a test.

Sunday, 141 more people were classified by health authorities as recovered. Costa Rica has 15,321 known active cases and 7,730 recoveries.

The data indicate Costa Rica has 4.6 COVID-19-related deaths per 100,000 people.

Most hospitalized patients have at least one risk factor, with hypertension, diabetes, obesity and smoking being the most common.

Active coronavirus cases in Costa Rica

Starting July 25, Costa Rica considers some patients as confirmed cases without requiring a positive test. This only applies if a person living with someone who has tested positive begins exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19.

The Health Ministry’s definitions also qualify certain patients as recovered based on time rather than a negative test.

The below graph shows Costa Rica’s test-positivity rate. (Cases confirmed without a test are excluded from the graph.)

Costa Rica has processed 102,257 tests as of Friday.

The Greater Metropolitan Area is the country’s current epicenter. Costa Rica has relaxed restrictions through August 9; click here for details regarding business and driving restrictions.

The below graphic will update automatically when the Health Ministry releases detailed information on the number of tests processed and the location of new cases later this afternoon.

If you believe you have COVID-19, contact Costa Rica’s hotline at 1322. English-speaking staff and mental health professionals are available.