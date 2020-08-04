Costa Rica Coffee Guide
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Tuesday, August 4

August 4, 2020
Costa Rica coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths on August 4, 2020

Costa Rica coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths on August 4, 2020. (Tico Times graph.)

Costa Rica announced 10 new coronavirus-related deaths over the past day for a total of 181, according to official data released Tuesday afternoon by the Health Ministry.

Three-hundred and ninety-one people are hospitalized with COVID-19, with 98 in intensive care. The age range of those in ICUs is from 24 to 91 years old.

The Health Ministry has confirmed 19,837 cumulative known coronavirus cases. This represents 435 new cases compared to Monday.

Tuesday, 1,901 more people were classified by health authorities as recovered — the largest single-day increase during the pandemic.

In a video statement, Health Minister Daniel Salas said the high number of new recoveries is due to the actualization of data from regional health authorities.

Costa Rica has 13,066 known active cases and 6,590 recoveries.

Costa Rica coronavirus data for August 4, 2020
Costa Rica coronavirus data for August 4, 2020. Tico Times graph.

The data indicate Costa Rica has 3.54 COVID-19-related deaths per 100,000 people.

Most hospitalized patients have at least one risk factor, with hypertension, diabetes, obesity and smoking being the most common.

Active coronavirus cases in Costa Rica

Starting July 25, Costa Rica considers some patients as confirmed cases without requiring a positive test. This only applies if a person living with someone who has tested positive begins exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19.

The Health Ministry’s definitions also qualify certain patients as recovered based on time rather than a negative test.

The Greater Metropolitan Area is the country’s current epicenter. Costa Rica has relaxed restrictions through August 9; click here for details regarding business and driving restrictions.

The below graphic will update automatically when the Health Ministry releases detailed information on the number of tests processed and the location of new cases later this afternoon.

If you believe you have COVID-19, contact Costa Rica’s hotline at 1322. English-speaking staff and mental health professionals are available.

Related posts:

  1. Costa Rica enacting strict measures during Semana Santa; country adds 28 new coronavirus cases
  2. Costa Rica adds 19 more coronavirus cases; 16 total patients have recovered
  3. Costa Rica registers largest day-to-day increase in known COVID-19 cases
  4. Costa Rica adds just six more known coronavirus cases

You may be interested

Costa Rica upgrades more areas from Orange to Yellow Alert
Costa Rica
20737 views
Costa Rica
20737 views

Costa Rica upgrades more areas from Orange to Yellow Alert

Alejandro Zúñiga - August 4, 2020

Costa Rica's National Emergency Commission on Tuesday announced changes in the color-coded alerts for several locations. As of Wednesday, August…

News briefs: Chamber urges Costa Rica to allow tourists from United States
Costa Rica
20717 views
Costa Rica
20717 views

News briefs: Chamber urges Costa Rica to allow tourists from United States

Alejandro Zúñiga - August 4, 2020

The coronavirus crisis has transformed life in Costa Rica, which has enacted measures to protect the capacity of its health…

25% discount at Goodness Dental through August 31, 2020
Dental Tourism
2351 views
Dental Tourism
2351 views

25% discount at Goodness Dental through August 31, 2020

Vayolla Quiros / Goodness Dental - August 4, 2020

While the borders of Costa Rica remain closed to American visitors, the dental tourism industry in Costa Rica is struggling…

LATEST NEWS

Costa Rica

Costa Rica upgrades more areas from Orange to Yellow Alert

 - Aug 04, 2020
Costa Rican celebrates the return of international tourists at SJO after nearly five months.
Costa Rica

News briefs: Chamber urges Costa Rica to allow tourists from United States

 - Aug 04, 2020
Get a 25% discount on dental care this year
Dental Tourism

25% discount at Goodness Dental through August 31, 2020

 - Aug 04, 2020
An Iberia A330-200 is welcomed with a water-cannon salute as Costa Rica welcomes the return of international tourists.
Costa Rica

Watch: Iberia plane receives water-cannon salute as commercial flights resume in Costa Rica

 - Aug 03, 2020
Juan Santamaría International Airport
Costa Rica

Immigration Administration clarifies new Costa Rica entry policies

 - Aug 03, 2020
Fiestas de Zapote 2018-19
Costa Rica

Costa Rica cancels traditional year-end celebrations

 - Aug 03, 2020

Hot Posts

1
Costa Rica upgrades more areas from Orange to Yellow Alert
Costa Rica
20737 views
0 20737

Costa Rica upgrades more areas from Orange to Yellow Alert

Alejandro Zúñiga - August 4, 2020
2
Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Tuesday, August 4
Costa Rica
21756 views
0 21756

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Tuesday, August 4

Alejandro Zúñiga - August 4, 2020
3
News briefs: Chamber urges Costa Rica to allow tourists from United States
Costa Rica
20717 views
0 20717

News briefs: Chamber urges Costa Rica to allow tourists from United States

Alejandro Zúñiga - August 4, 2020
4
25% discount at Goodness Dental through August 31, 2020
Dental Tourism
2351 views
0 2351

25% discount at Goodness Dental through August 31, 2020

Vayolla Quiros / Goodness Dental - August 4, 2020
5
Watch: Iberia plane receives water-cannon salute as commercial flights resume in Costa Rica
Costa Rica
1925 views
0 1925

Watch: Iberia plane receives water-cannon salute as commercial flights resume in Costa Rica

Alejandro Zúñiga - August 3, 2020