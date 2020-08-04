Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Tuesday, August 4
Costa Rica announced 10 new coronavirus-related deaths over the past day for a total of 181, according to official data released Tuesday afternoon by the Health Ministry.
Three-hundred and ninety-one people are hospitalized with COVID-19, with 98 in intensive care. The age range of those in ICUs is from 24 to 91 years old.
The Health Ministry has confirmed 19,837 cumulative known coronavirus cases. This represents 435 new cases compared to Monday.
Tuesday, 1,901 more people were classified by health authorities as recovered — the largest single-day increase during the pandemic.
In a video statement, Health Minister Daniel Salas said the high number of new recoveries is due to the actualization of data from regional health authorities.
Costa Rica has 13,066 known active cases and 6,590 recoveries.
The data indicate Costa Rica has 3.54 COVID-19-related deaths per 100,000 people.
Most hospitalized patients have at least one risk factor, with hypertension, diabetes, obesity and smoking being the most common.
Active coronavirus cases in Costa Rica
Starting July 25, Costa Rica considers some patients as confirmed cases without requiring a positive test. This only applies if a person living with someone who has tested positive begins exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19.
The Health Ministry’s definitions also qualify certain patients as recovered based on time rather than a negative test.
The Greater Metropolitan Area is the country’s current epicenter. Costa Rica has relaxed restrictions through August 9; click here for details regarding business and driving restrictions.
The below graphic will update automatically when the Health Ministry releases detailed information on the number of tests processed and the location of new cases later this afternoon.
If you believe you have COVID-19, contact Costa Rica’s hotline at 1322. English-speaking staff and mental health professionals are available.
You may be interested
Costa Rica upgrades more areas from Orange to Yellow AlertAlejandro Zúñiga - August 4, 2020
Costa Rica's National Emergency Commission on Tuesday announced changes in the color-coded alerts for several locations. As of Wednesday, August…
News briefs: Chamber urges Costa Rica to allow tourists from United StatesAlejandro Zúñiga - August 4, 2020
The coronavirus crisis has transformed life in Costa Rica, which has enacted measures to protect the capacity of its health…
25% discount at Goodness Dental through August 31, 2020Vayolla Quiros / Goodness Dental - August 4, 2020
While the borders of Costa Rica remain closed to American visitors, the dental tourism industry in Costa Rica is struggling…