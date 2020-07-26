Costa Rica Coffee Guide
Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Sunday, July 26

July 26, 2020
Costa Rica coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths on July 26, 2020

Costa Rica coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths on July 26, 2020. (Tico Times graph.)

Costa Rica announced six new coronavirus-related deaths over the past day for a total of 104, according to official data released Sunday afternoon by the Health Ministry.

Three-hundred and ten people are hospitalized with COVID-19, with 56 in intensive care, both new highs.

The Health Ministry has confirmed 15,229 cumulative known coronavirus cases, 629 more than Saturday.

Sunday’s 629 new cases correspond only to people who have tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, according to Health Minister Daniel Salas. In the future, the daily total could include those living in the same household as someone who has tested positive who themselves begin exhibiting symptoms.

Ninety-six more people have been classified as recovered under Costa Rica’s definitions that qualify certain patients based on time rather than a negative test.

Costa Rica has 11,389 known active cases and 3,736 recoveries.

The data indicate Costa Rica has 2.03 COVID-19-related deaths per 100,000 people.

Costa Rica coronavirus data on July 26, 2020
Costa Rica coronavirus data on July 26, 2020. Tico Times graph.

Most hospitalized patients have at least one risk factor, with hypertension, diabetes, obesity and smoking being the most common.

As of Saturday, the most hospitalized coronavirus patients are at the CEACO coronavirus-specific hospital (73), Hospital México (69) and San Juan de Dios Hospital (65). Seventeen people with COVID-19 are at the Trauma Hospital, which was recently retrofitted with 48 beds for these patients.

Active coronavirus cases in Costa Rica

The recent spike in cases corresponds with both an increase in testing and with a higher test-positivity rate, as shown in the below graph:

Costa Rica coronavirus test-positivity through Sunday, July 19
Costa Rica coronavirus test-positivity through Sunday, July 19. Tico Times graph.

The Greater Metropolitan Area is the country’s current epicenter. Much of Costa Rica is under an Orange Alert; click here for details regarding current business and driving restrictions.

Costa Rica has processed 77,958 tests as of Saturday.

The below graphic will update automatically when the Health Ministry releases detailed information on the number of tests processed and the location of new cases later this afternoon.

If you believe you have COVID-19, contact Costa Rica’s hotline at 1322. English-speaking staff and mental health professionals are available.

