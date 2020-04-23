  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
  • Squaremouth travel insurance button 468x106
  • Tico Travel Surfing
  • Costa Rica Real Estate
DONATE Advertise About Us TT In Print

Rawlings Costa Rica, maker of Major League baseballs, lays off 190 workers

April 23, 2020
Rawlings Costa Rica

The Rawlings factory in Turrialba, Costa Rica, produces balls used in Major League Baseball games in the United States. Some estimates say the Costa Rican plant, located 60 kilometers east of capital San José, produces 1.8 million baseballs per year for the major leagues. (Sarah Blaskey/The Tico Times)

In late March, Major League Baseball hosted “Opening Day at Home,” a virtual celebration during what was supposed to be the beginning of the 2020 season.

Nearly a month later, as the coronavirus continues to ravage the United States, MLB hasn’t announced when the baseball season will begin. And the lack of “America’s pastime” has had ramifications in Costa Rica.

Rawlings Costa Rica, which produces the baseballs used in Major League Baseball games, has laid off 190 workers.

“I appreciate the efforts Rawlings has made in Turrialba to postpone this decision as long as possible and to keep other jobs in the Turrialba area,” said legislator Laura Guido Pérez, who is from Turrialba, where the factory is located.

“I hope that after the pandemic, sports activity returns and the company can re-employ these people who today had to dismiss with pain.”

The 190 people who lost their jobs represent more than a third of Rawlings Costa Rica’s 500 employees, according to the daily La Nación.

Alejandro Cotter, general manager of Rawlings Costa Rica, told reporters that the company hopes to re-hire the workers who were laid off — but he acknowledged that it could take months before that happens.

Professional baseballs are made by hand at Rawlings Costa Rica. During normal operations, about 300 of the factory’s employees are sewers, while many others are assemblers or winders responsible for constructing a ball’s core.

Costa Ricans who have lost their jobs during the COVID-19 crisis are eligible for the “Bono Proteger,” a three-month economic support package meant to cover essential needs.

Nearly 400,000 people have applied for the Bono Proteger, according to President Carlos Alvarado.

Related posts:

  1. Rawlings lays off 200 employees at its Costa Rica apparel operation
  2. La Sele to host upcoming matches behind closed doors
  3. Costa Rica’s Sele out of Korea U-20 World Cup
  4. Twice as nice: Güity wins second gold at Grand Prix

You may be interested

Costa Rica continues decrease in active coronavirus cases
Costa Rica
15426 views
Costa Rica
15426 views

Costa Rica continues decrease in active coronavirus cases

Alejandro Zúñiga - April 23, 2020

Costa Rica confirmed six new cases of the coronavirus over the past day, totaling 687 known cases, the Health Ministry…

The process for getting dental implants in Costa Rica
Dental Tourism
1663 views
Dental Tourism
1663 views

The process for getting dental implants in Costa Rica

Karen Yurell / Getaway Dental - April 23, 2020

Your dentist at home has recommended dental implants and you not quite sure what to do next. You know that…

Costa Rica evaluates inmate health in context of COVID-19 after court order
Costa Rica
20 views
Costa Rica
20 views

Costa Rica evaluates inmate health in context of COVID-19 after court order

AFP and The Tico Times - April 23, 2020

The Costa Rican judicial system ordered the release of inmates whose health is a risk factor for the coronavirus, and…

LATEST NEWS

Costa Rica coronavirus cases.
Costa Rica

Costa Rica continues decrease in active coronavirus cases

 - Apr 23, 2020
Getaway Dental is one of the leading affordable dental implant clinics in Costa Rica.
Dental Tourism

The process for getting dental implants in Costa Rica

 - Apr 23, 2020
Prisoners are fed rotten papaya at La Reforma prison.
Costa Rica

Costa Rica evaluates inmate health in context of COVID-19 after court order

 - Apr 23, 2020
Costa Rica coronavirus cases.
Costa Rica

Costa Rica dips below 500 active coronavirus cases as recoveries rise

 - Apr 22, 2020
Costa Rica

‘His name was Reinaldo’: Costa Rica mourns doctor’s death

 - Apr 22, 2020
Search Results Web result with site links Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research researchers in a lab
Costa Rica

Costa Rica using hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19 treatment

 - Apr 22, 2020