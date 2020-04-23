The process for getting dental implants in Costa Rica

Your dentist at home has recommended dental implants and you not quite sure what to do next. You know that dental implants in Costa Rica are much less expensive than in the United States, but you’re unsure about how to move forward.

Getaway Dental in Costa Rica is ranked as the “Best Value Dental Clinic in Costa Rica” and is one of the leading affordable dental implant clinics in Costa Rica. Our experienced Costa Rica dental team is your best resource both for dental implant surgery and for the support you will need to to make the best possible decisions for your needs.

Dental implants are your best option for replacing missing teeth, but for some, the thought of surgery can feel overwhelming. Making sure you’ve taken the necessary steps beforehand is your best guarantee for success.

At Getaway Dental, the first step is to assess whether you have the necessary bone structure to accommodate dental implants. Our team will start with x-rays and a full clinical dental exam. We’ll discuss your health history and if you have any immune system problems, allergies to medications or anesthetics. We’ll also verify if you’re taking medications that could interfere with the procedure.

Our team may prescribe antibiotics before your surgery. It’s important to follow these instructions faithfully. You’ll also want to be sure you have a good supply of soft foods for the post-surgery healing period. We’ll also prescribe pain medications to minimize any discomfort after your dental implant surgery.

Your Getaway Dental team will explain everything in detail beforehand so you know just what to expect, and they may require you to not eat any food or liquids 12 hours prior to your surgery, especially if you’re going to receive IV sedation. It’s also a good idea to scale down your regular activities two days or so before your surgery so you’re rested and relaxed the day of your appointment.

After your surgery, it’s best to rest and relax to allow your body to recuperate quickly. It’s best to stay out of the sun, so please plan to stay at your hotel or home and to keep activities to a minimum. The more you rest and relax, the better and faster your body will recover.

Your Getaway Dental team of professionals are available by phone or email to answer your questions about getting dental implants in Costa Rica. We’re here to ensure your comfort and safety throughout the entire dental implants process. Our goal is to see you smiling and happy with the result of your new Costa Rica dental implants.

This story was sponsored by Getaway Dental.