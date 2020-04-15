Costa Rica adds just eight more known coronavirus cases, but registers fourth death

Costa Rica confirmed just eight new cases of the novel coronavirus over the past day, totaling 626 known cases, the Health Ministry announced Wednesday afternoon.

Costa Rica has added 20 or fewer known cases in 12 of the last 13 days, and fewer than 10 new cases in each of the last two days. But it also recorded its fourth coronavirus-related death earlier Wednesday.

Sixteen people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 — 11 of them in intensive care.

Four people have died after contracting COVID-19, and 67 people have recovered — one more than Tuesday — meaning Costa Rica has 555 active cases.

The majority of Costa Rica’s known coronavirus cases are located in the provinces of San José and Alajuela. Below is a map of confirmed cases by canton. Click on a blue marker for more information:

Because Costa Rica doesn’t produce its own PCR-based kits, it doesn’t have the capacity to conduct large-scale COVID-19 testing, according to the Health Ministry. Costa Rica has processed a total of 9,089 tests and can conduct up to 600 tests each day.

This suggests the country has an unknown number of asymptomatic coronavirus cases, Health Minister Daniel Salas acknowledged Monday, so everyone should continue abiding by social distancing guidelines.

If you believe you may have contracted COVID-19 or have questions regarding the coronavirus, contact Costa Rican health authorities by dialing 1322.

Timeline of COVID-19 in Costa Rica

Monday marked the beginning of Costa Rica’s new nationwide driving restrictions, which will last through the end of April. Click here for full details.

Most flights to and from Costa Rica have ceased. Click here for the latest information about U.S. repatriation flights.