Costa Rica announces health measures and vehicular restrictions to continue all month
Costa Rica has confirmed 577 total cases of the novel coronavirus, the Health Ministry announced Saturday afternoon.
The figure marks a 19-person increase over the same time Friday.
Eighteen people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 — 13 of them in intensive care. The age range of patients in intensive care is from 35 to 85 years old.
Three people — including a 45-year-old with no underlying health risks — have died after contracting COVID-19, and 49 people have recovered, meaning Costa Rica has 525 active cases.
The majority of Costa Rica’s known coronavirus cases are located in the provinces of San José and Alajuela. Below is a map of confirmed cases by canton:
If you believe you may have contracted COVID-19 or have questions regarding the coronavirus, contact Costa Rican health authorities by dialing 1322.
Health measures, driving restrictions to continue until May
The Health Ministry and Public Security Ministry announced measures that will continue through at least the end of April in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.
During the week, commercial businesses must close at 7 p.m., with the exception of self-service and delivery services. On weekends, most commercial businesses must remain closed at all times — health centers and supermarkets are among the exceptions.
National parks, beaches, gyms and churches will remain closed at all times.
Starting Monday, April 13 through April 30, nationwide vehicular restrictions will be enforced as follows between the hours of 5 a.m. and 7 p.m.:
- Mondays: Vehicles with license plates ending in 1 and 2 cannot drive.
- Tuesdays: Vehicles with license plates ending in 3 and 4 cannot drive.
- Wednesdays: Vehicles with license plates ending in 5 and 6 cannot drive.
- Thursdays: Vehicles with license plates ending in 7 and 8 cannot drive.
- Fridays: Vehicles with license plates ending in 9 and 0 cannot drive.
- Saturdays: Vehicles with license plates ending in even numbers cannot drive. Vehicles with license plates ending in an odd number can drive to supermarkets, grocery stores, pharmacies and health centers only.
- Sundays: Vehicles with license plates ending in odd numbers cannot drive. Vehicles with license plates ending in an even number can drive to supermarkets, grocery stores, pharmacies and health centers only.
A total vehicular restriction (with a few exceptions) will be in place every night from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.
Public transportation will resume on Monday and can operate between 4 a.m. and 11 p.m. Taxis can continue to operate at all hours of every day.
