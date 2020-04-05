  • Costa Rica Real Estate
  • Squaremouth travel insurance button 468x106
  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
  • Tico Travel Surfing
DONATE Advertise About Us TT In Print

News briefs: Google data shows effects of Costa Rica’s social distancing

April 4, 2020
Costa Rica Google Doodle

(Via Google.)

The coronavirus pandemic has impacted daily life in Costa Rica, which has declared a State of Emergency and enacted sweeping measures to slow its spread.

Here’s what you need to know today:

Google reveals COVID-19 mobility changes

How much has life in Costa Rica changed as the country enacts measures to slow the spread of coronavirus? According to Google, quite a bit.

The company released COVID-19 Community Mobility Reports that use anonymized data to provide global insights into what has changed in response to policies aimed at mitigating the pandemic.

Here’s how Costa Rica is doing:

  • 68% fewer people are visiting restaurants, cafes, shopping centers, museums, libraries and movie theaters, compared to baseline.
  • 41% fewer people are visiting grocery stores, farmers markets, drug stores and pharmacies, compared to baseline.
  • 71% fewer people are visiting national parks, beaches, plazas and other public nature areas, compared to baseline.
  • 21% more people are staying in places of residence, compared to baseline.

“Ultimately, understanding not only whether people are traveling, but also trends in destinations, can help officials design guidance to protect public health and essential needs of communities,” Google said in a blog post.

Click here to see the full report for Costa Rica.

Police enforce travel restrictions by air, land and sea

Costa Rican authorities are enforcing the country’s strict vehicular restrictions during Semana Santa via air, land and sea.

“In particular, authorities are making great efforts to stop the presence of people in tourist sites, as well as on the access roads to such places, especially beaches,” the Public Security Ministry (MSP) said in a press release.

In Paquera, Puntarenas, residents apparently took matters into their own hands, reportedly preventing vehicles with tourists from disembarking the Gulf of Nicoya ferry.

Sunday, cars with license plates ending in odd numbers are restricted from Costa Rica’s roads nationwide. All vehicles (with a few exceptions) are restricted from 5 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday regardless of license plate.

Visit the La Restricción webpage for specific information based on the last digit of your vehicle’s license plate.

Happy Sunday!

Click here to read this week’s Slothy Sunday. And here’s another picture of a sloth, just because:

Rolo the sloth
Photo via Toucan Rescue Ranch.

Thank you for reading The Tico Times. We hope you have a fantastic day.

Related posts:

  1. News briefs: Farmers markets may continue under new sanitary measures
  2. News briefs: Start your week with positive stories from Costa Rica
  3. News briefs: Health Ministry investigates after patient reports being denied COVID-19 testing
  4. News briefs: Banks warn against COVID-19-related scams

You may be interested

Slothy Sunday: Save a sloth; go solar
Sloth Sundays
743 views
Sloth Sundays
743 views

Slothy Sunday: Save a sloth; go solar

Zara Palmer / Toucan Rescue Ranch - April 5, 2020

Toucan Rescue Ranch has made a huge sustainable improvement moving into 2020: going solar! The Toucan Rescue Ranch has been…

Costa Rica adds 19 new coronavirus cases
Costa Rica
9469 views
Costa Rica
9469 views

Costa Rica adds 19 new coronavirus cases

Alejandro Zúñiga - April 4, 2020

Costa Rica has confirmed 435 total cases of the novel coronavirus, the Health Ministry announced Saturday afternoon. The figure marks…

News briefs: In-person learning, CONCACAF tournament suspended indefinitely
Costa Rica
2452 views
Costa Rica
2452 views

News briefs: In-person learning, CONCACAF tournament suspended indefinitely

AFP and The Tico Times - April 4, 2020

The coronavirus pandemic has impacted daily life in Costa Rica, which has declared a State of Emergency and enacted sweeping…

LATEST NEWS

Oatmeal, a sloth that survived electrocution
Sloth Sundays

Slothy Sunday: Save a sloth; go solar

 - Apr 05, 2020
Health authorities discuss second suspected case of coronavirus
Costa Rica

Costa Rica adds 19 new coronavirus cases

 - Apr 04, 2020
School disinfected due to COVID-19
Costa Rica

News briefs: In-person learning, CONCACAF tournament suspended indefinitely

 - Apr 04, 2020
COVID-19 coronavirus
Costa Rica

Costa Rica surpasses 400 known cases of coronavirus; 22 hospitalized, 11 recovered

 - Apr 03, 2020
The Great Seal of the United States.
Costa Rica

News briefs: Residents can leave Costa Rica without losing status

 - Apr 03, 2020
President Carlos Alvarado and Daniel Salas
Costa Rica

Costa Rica confirms 21 new coronavirus cases

 - Apr 02, 2020
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!