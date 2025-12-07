No menu items!

COSTA RICA'S LEADING ENGLISH LANGUAGE NEWSPAPER

HomeTopicsTravel and TourismCosta Rica's Third Caribbean Accessible Beach Debuts in Cahuita

Costa Rica’s Third Caribbean Accessible Beach Debuts in Cahuita

Tico Times
By Tico Times
Costa Rica Accessible Beach

Cahuita residents and visitors can now access Playa Negra more easily, as the community has installed new infrastructure made from recycled materials to support people with disabilities. The project turned 1,000 kilograms of plastic caps from Dos Pinos beverages into a 30-meter walkway and an amphibious chair.

This setup allows individuals with mobility challenges to reach the shoreline and enter the water safely. The effort marks the third accessible beach on Costa Rica’s Caribbean coast, joining Playa Cieneguita in Limón and Playa Manzanillo in Talamanca.

Local leaders and organizations worked together to complete the installation. The Dos Pinos Milk Producers Cooperative supplied the caps through nationwide collection drives. The DONATAPA project, run by the Costa Rican Accessible Tourism Network, processed the materials into durable plastic wood. This partnership highlights how everyday waste can support public access.

Stephanie Sheehy, executive director of the Costa Rican Accessible Tourism Network, described the change. “This expands the spaces where people can enjoy the sea, no matter their physical condition,” she said. She noted that the caps came from collections across the country, turning potential trash into functional paths.

For Dos Pinos, the work fits into larger goals of recycling and community support. Sofía Valverde, the cooperative’s communications and community relations manager, explained the impact. “Each cap recovered turns into access and opportunity,” she said. “This beach stands as a sign of respect for people and the environment we share.”

Two local restaurant owners will manage the site. They handle equipment upkeep, track visitors, and provide free restroom access for those with disabilities. This local involvement ensures the facilities remain reliable and open to all.

Cahuita, known for its black-sand beaches and national park, draws travelers seeking natural settings. Playa Negra offers calm waters and shade from trees, making it a spot for relaxation. Until now, uneven terrain limited who could fully experience it. The new walkway bridges that gap, letting more people walk from the entrance to the water’s edge. The amphibious chair, with large wheels, helps users move across sand and float in the sea.

The initiative began with public campaigns encouraging people to save and donate caps. Schools, businesses, and families joined in, gathering materials over months. Processing plants then melted and shaped the plastic into boards strong enough for outdoor use. This method reduces landfill waste while creating jobs in recycling.

Similar projects have succeeded elsewhere in Costa Rica. Playa Cieneguita’s accessible features, added in recent years, boosted visitor numbers and local pride. Manzanillo followed, showing a pattern of expanding access along the coast. Cahuita’s addition strengthens this network, potentially attracting tourists interested in inclusive destinations.

Community members see the project as a win for equality. It lets families with disabled relatives share beach days without barriers. Tour operators can now promote Cahuita as a place open to everyone, which may increase bookings. Environmental groups praise the reuse of plastics, addressing pollution in coastal areas.

Dos Pinos has led other green efforts, like tree-planting drives and sustainable packaging. Valverde added that such actions build equity. “Transforming plastic into access paths shows inclusion as a basic right,” she said.

As Costa Rica pushes for sustainable tourism, projects like this set examples. They combine care for nature with support for people, creating sites that serve broad needs. In Cahuita, the new features at Playa Negra invite all to connect with the Caribbean’s shores.

Trending Now

Latin American Tennis Talents Set to Shine at 2026 Australian Open

As the 2026 Australian Open approaches, Latin American tennis is showing signs of a resurgence, with a mix of established names and rising talents...
Read more

Expanded 2026 World Cup Draw Brings New Faces and Big Risks

The countdown to the 2026 World Cup, the biggest in football history, begins this Friday with the draw ceremony in Washington, with Donald Trump...
Read more

Costa Rica Eyes Complete Vape Ban to Combat Rising Teen Use and Risks

A lawmaker from Costa Rica's ruling party has introduced a bill to outlaw vapes entirely, targeting their import, sale, and use across the country....
Read more

Costa Rica’s La Fortuna Waterfall Ranks in Top 1% Globally on TripAdvisor

La Fortuna Waterfall in Costa Rica received TripAdvisor's "Best of the Best" award for the second straight year in the Travellers' Choice 2025 rankings....
Read more

El Salvador’s Surf City Reshapes Coastline Amid Tourism Boom

Along El Salvador's Pacific coast, a string of once-quiet surf towns now pulses with activity. President Nayib Bukele's Surf City program has transformed these...
Read more

Costa Rica’s Hyatt Centric Escazú Opens Festive Season

Hyatt Centric San José Escazú celebrates its first year in operation today by launching its Festive Season 2025. The event, set to begin at...
Read more
Tico Times
Tico Times
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Travel Insurance
Costa Rica Travel

Latest News from Costa Rica

Tico Times Logo

© 2025 The Tico Times

Services

Support