Nicaragua Alleges Costa Rican Police Tried to Detain Player

Tensions ran high at the National Stadium here in Costa Rica last night when police officers entered the Nicaraguan team’s locker room moments before their World Cup qualifier against the home side. The Nicaraguan Football Federation, known as Fenifut, claims the move targeted one of their players over a child support dispute and threw the squad off balance, contributing to their 4-1 loss.

The incident unfolded just before kickoff in the fourth round of Concacaf qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, set to take place in North America. According to Fenifut’s statement, at least nine police officers, backed by judicial officials, showed up to serve a notice related to an alleged unpaid child support case. The player in question was Byron Bonilla, a midfielder for the Nicaraguan national team.

Fenifut described the scene as chaotic, with officers intent on making an arrest right as the team prepared to take the field. “This action created an atmosphere of tension, confusion, and instability for the player and the entire squad,” the federation stated on X. They noted that the team had arrived in Costa Rica two days earlier, on Saturday, without any prior warnings from local authorities.

In the end, Bonilla reached a quick agreement to settle the debt after the match, allowing him to play. He stayed on the pitch for the full game, but Nicaragua struggled from the start. Costa Rica dominated, scoring four goals while Nicaragua managed just one. The defeat leaves Nicaragua with slim hopes of advancing to the World Cup, as they now sit low in the group standings.

Fenifut has called the timing of the police action unacceptable, arguing it directly hurt the team’s focus and performance. They demand a full investigation by Concacaf and FIFA, the sport’s global governing body. “It is unjustifiable that this happened moments before the start of the event,” the statement read.

Costa Rican officials have not yet issued a formal response, but local reports confirm the Force Pública – our national police – acted on a court order for the child support claim. The order required Bonilla to appear or face detention, but the pre-game intervention has sparked debate about whether it could have waited until after the match.

This isn’t the first time off-field issues have overshadowed a regional qualifier. Concacaf matches between Central American neighbors often carry extra weight due to historical rivalries, and last night’s game was no exception. Costa Rica, aiming to secure a spot in their third straight World Cup, used the win to strengthen their position in the group.

Bonilla, who plays club football in Nicaragua, has faced similar legal matters before, but details remain limited. Fenifut did not name him in their initial release, but multiple sources identified him as the player involved.

As the dust settles, questions linger about protocol in international sports events. Should local law enforcement step in during high-stakes games, or does that cross a line? Fenifut’s push for an inquiry might lead to clearer guidelines from FIFA on handling such situations.

For now, Costa Rica celebrates the victory, while Nicaragua licks its wounds and looks ahead to their remaining qualifiers. The result puts our team in a strong spot, but the pre-match drama has left a mark on what should have been a straightforward night of football.