Costa Rica Sport Fishing Industry Pushes 2026 Presidential Candidates

Leaders from Costa Rica’s tourism and sport fishing industry gathered last week to push for stronger marine policies, pressing presidential hopefuls to commit to sustainability ahead of the 2026 elections. The call came during the second La Alfombra Azul event on October 10 at the Costa Rica Marriott Hacienda Belén.

Over 300 people from government, business, universities, and community groups attended. They discussed how sport fishing drives growth in coastal areas while protecting the sea. This sector brings in more than $500 million each year, making up about 2% of the country’s GDP. It also creates around 33,000 jobs, both direct and related, helping families along the Pacific and Caribbean coasts.

At the event, organizers unveiled the Costa Rican Recreational and Sport Fishing Sector Manifesto. This document lays out key issues and solutions, aimed directly at candidates running for the 2026-2030 term. The Costa Rican Recreational Fishing Federation (FECOP) organized the effort, starting with workshops across the country in May.

The process kicked off with a national meeting on May 16 at Marina Pez Vela in Quepos. Then came regional sessions: Siquirres on the Caribbean side on June 20, Golfito in the South Pacific on June 27, and Playas del Coco in the North Pacific on July 4. People at each spot shared local problems and ideas. A final online session in August pulled everything together. Nearly 500 people took part, including operators, guides, locals, and groups.

The manifesto focuses on a few main areas. It asks for more say in bodies like INCOPESCA and the tourism institute. It pushes for training from the national institute for captains, guides, and business owners. Better docks, moorings, and services along the coast top the list too. Tax changes to level the playing field and tougher rules to shield fish like sailfish, marlin, and tarpon round out the priorities.

Jimmy Rodríguez runs Tarpon Expedition del Caribe and joined the talks. He said the work goes beyond money. “It ties communities to nature, tourism, and protection,” he noted. “These sessions let us talk about daily struggles in places like the Caribbean and team up with others for real fixes. We want leaders to see that sustainable tourism depends on healthy seas.”

With campaigns heating up, the group wants every candidate to respond publicly and show real support for these points. The next administration’s choices will affect coasts, ocean life, and Costa Rica’s role in eco-friendly fishing tourism.

Damián Martínez handles conservation and policy at FECOP. He stressed the group’s role in the talks. “We aimed for open, inclusive discussions to shape a shared path,” he said. “This manifesto comes from over 500 voices from Quepos, Golfito, Guanacaste, and the Caribbean who live this every day. We need those running for office to listen.”

The full details from the process sit online at FECOP’s site. As elections near, this push highlights how sport fishing fits into broader goals for a blue economy that balances jobs and the environment.