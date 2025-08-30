No menu items!

Uber Drivers in Costa Rica May Sue After Abrupt App Bans

Uber drivers in Costa Rica who allege they were wrongfully disconnected from the platform are considering legal action against the company after a landmark court ruling determined there was an employment relationship between a driver and Uber, requiring the company to pay compensation, August 2025.

One former driver, who worked with Uber from 2015 to 2022, said he was abruptly blocked from the app without explanation. “I got up to log in and they blocked me. They don’t give any information through the app. I went to Eco Bambú (Uber’s office) and they told me they couldn’t give me any details about why they had blocked me,” he said.

He had logged in four to five hours daily to supplement his income, and after being disconnected, began working with apps like Didi and InDriver. His later attempt to be reinstated was denied. “I want to go back to the office again, and if not, I have nothing to lose by doing the same thing (suing),” he added.

Another former Uber driver, who worked from 2017 until 2024, recounted a similar experience. He received a message about his trip acceptance rate and was subsequently deactivated. “One day I was going to log in and when I did, it said my account was deactivated,” he said, noting he received no prior warning or explanation despite contacting Uber’s help center.

He attempted to reconnect months later, but his account remained deactivated. “When I saw the case of the guy who won his appeal, I thought it was reasonable to file a lawsuit,” said the driver, who had relied on Uber as his full-time job and now works for Didi.

In response, Uber said it enforces terms and conditions on its app, and serious violations—including physical contact, aggressive behavior, discrimination, or legal infractions—can result in full or partial loss of account access. “All cases that are eligible for possible loss of account access are reviewed by our support team, which evaluates the reports and relevant information before a decision is made,” Uber stated.

The company added that drivers involved in safety-related issues usually receive prior notifications. It also highlighted the existence of a review center aimed at offering more transparency for drivers who lose account access

