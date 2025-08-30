Hollywood Actress Anna Kendrick Marks Birthday with a Costa Rica Getaway

Hollywood actress Anna Kendrick chose Costa Rica for her 40th birthday celebration this month. The star, known for roles in films like Pitch Perfect and Twilight, spent time with friends and her boyfriend at a resort on our Pacific coast.

Kendrick shared photos and a video recap on Instagram, capturing moments from the trip. She posted images of beaches and group outings, calling the spot “paradise with the loves of my life.” In one clip, she appears with pals including actress Chrissie Fit and others, enjoying outdoor activities and relaxation.

The video shows her laughing during boat rides and beach walks, though she cropped out her boyfriend, comedian Alex Edelman, from the footage. His friend left a playful comment about the edit on social media.

She stayed at the Four Seasons Resort in Península Papagayo. The resort offers private beaches and nature trails, which fit the group’s plans for a low-key getaway. Kendrick mentioned in her posts that the experience left a lasting impression, saying she would “remember this for the rest of my life.”

The trip started around August 9, aligning with her birthday. Photos show Kendrick in casual outfits, posing with friends against ocean backdrops. One image captures her with Fit on a sunny day, smiling for the camera. Another set includes videos of lighthearted moments, like group toasts and sunset views.

Our country brings in many celebrities for its beaches and wildlife. Stars like Leonardo DiCaprio and Gisele Bündchen have visited in recent years, often praising our country’s focus on conservation. Kendrick’s stay adds yet another, to that list, highlighting Guanacaste’s appeal for private retreats. Tourism officials note such visits boost interest in the area, encouraging more travelers to explore similar spots.

In her recap, Kendrick kept details light but expressed gratitude for the time away. “It was pure magic,” she wrote in a caption, tagging friends who joined. Edelman, a stand-up comic, accompanied her but stayed off-camera in public shares. The couple has kept their relationship private since they started dating last year.

Kendrick’s posts reached millions and fans responded with comments about planning their own trips, inspired by her experience. The actress returned to the U.S. after about a week, but her updates continue to circulate online.

This birthday marks another chapter for Kendrick, who recently directed and starred in Woman of the Hour on Netflix. She has upcoming projects, including a sequel to A Simple Favor. For now, her Costa Rica memories seem to hold a special place.