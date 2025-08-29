Unique Costa Rica Tours Beyond Ziplines You Should Try

I remember a time when there were no canopy zipline tours in Costa Rica. The first one didn’t open until 1997, in the cloud forest of Monteverde. Before that, tourism here revolved around the National Park system, which began with Poás Volcano in 1970, followed by Manuel Antonio in 1972, and more throughout the 70s and 80s. Sportfishing, rafting, and surfing were also already putting Costa Rica on the tourism map.

Those were quieter, simpler times compared to today. Now you’ll find hundreds of ziplines, canopy bridges, waterfall rappelling, hiking trails, volcano climbs, boat tours, coffee tours, foodie tours, folkloric cultural tours, and more yoga classes than you can count—Hatha, Yin, Iyengar, Vinyasa, Bikram, Ashtanga, Power yoga… you name it. As tourism has grown, so have the options for experiences.

Here are ten activities worth considering if you want to go beyond the typical checklist.

5 Adventure Tours to Try

1. Cave Tours

If you like mud, underground rivers, bat colonies, and strange rock formations, this might be your thing. Guided tours are the norm, especially around Arenal Volcano, where you’ll find the best-known caves.

2. Crocodile Tours

These have long been a staple along the Tárcoles River, home to dozens of massive crocs. With a bridge reconstruction project underway, there’s talk of relocating them, so the tour locations may shift in the near future.

3. Bioluminescence Night Tours

Paddle into the dark waters of the Gulf of Nicoya or the Nicoya Peninsula at night and watch the water come alive with glowing plankton. It’s one of those surreal, once-in-a-lifetime experiences.

4. Bungee Jumping

Not for the faint of heart. Leap into the void, tethered by nothing but a thick rubber cord. To date, Costa Rica’s bungee companies maintain a spotless record of customer survival.

5. Windsurfing

Ride the wind at two of the country’s top spots: Lake Arenal and Salinas Bay in Guanacaste. Both draw experienced windsurfers from around the world.

5 Ways to Reset Your Inner Compass

1. Ice Water Plunge

A cold-water immersion can jolt your system with a dopamine rush and leave you surprisingly energized.

2. Ayahuasca Ceremony

For many, this traditional Amazonian ritual is a deep, transformative experience. It’s not for everyone, but it has become part of Costa Rica’s wellness landscape.

3. Float Therapy

Step into a sensory deprivation tank filled with warm salt water and drift weightless into a meditative state.

4. Reiki

An energy-healing practice said to channel life force energy, bringing relaxation and balance.

5. Seven Days in Darkness

I saw an ad for a retreat in Colombia offering complete darkness for a week. While not common here yet, it feels like only a matter of time before it appears in Costa Rica’s wellness retreats.

