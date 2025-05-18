Centroamérica Cuenta Literary Festival Tackles Freedom of Expression

Guatemala is set to host the Centroamérica Cuenta literary festival from May 19 to 24, bringing together 60 writers from 15 countries, plus Spanish singer-songwriter Joan Manuel Serrat, to discuss freedom of expression, migration, and more. The event, founded in 2013 by exiled Nicaraguan writer Sergio Ramírez, will shine a light on the region’s challenges and creativity.

The festival kicks off with talks in the indigenous towns of Totonicapán and Comalapa, followed by events in Guatemala City. On Tuesday, Ramírez, the 2017 Cervantes Prize winner and former Nicaraguan vice-president, will join Serrat for a conversation about literature’s power to resist oppression. Ramírez, stripped of his citizenship by Nicaragua’s Ortega-Murillo regime, will be joined by fellow exiled Nicaraguan writer Gioconda Belli, highlighting the festival’s focus on free speech.

“Freedom of expression is everything to us,” said festival director Claudia Neira. “We’re here to share ideas and stories from all angles.” Guatemala’s Culture Minister, Liwy Grazioso, added, “We’ll talk literature, human rights, migration, and cinema—issues that hit home for everyone.”

This year’s festival honors Guatemalan Nobel laureate Miguel Ángel Asturias, whose work critiqued authoritarianism. Expect workshops, book launches, poetry readings, concerts, and discussions on democracy, journalism, and gastronomy. Big names include Chilean writer Lina Meruane, Guatemalan novelist Rodrigo Rey Rosa, and Pulitzer Prize winner Richard Ford.

The closing event on May 24 features Guatemalan President Bernardo Arévalo in dialogue with El País director Pepa Bueno, tackling democracy and press freedom. One voice missing will be Guatemalan journalist José Rubén Zamora, under house arrest after a controversial prosecution widely seen as an attempt to silence him, according to Reporters Without Borders.

Nicaragua’s media crackdown looms large, with only pro-government outlets left and over 100 journalists exiled since 2018. “In times like these, we have to talk about press freedom and migration,” Neira said. Migration, a raw issue in Central America, will spark debates about the thousands facing uncertainty in the U.S. under tightening policies, or returning to a region grappling with economic and security challenges.

Held annually, this is the second time Guatemala hosts Centroamérica Cuenta, since 2022. Events at venues like the Centro Cultural de España and rural communities aim to bridge global and local voices. A youth writing workshop and poetry readings add fresh energy, while the festival’s dedication to Asturias ties its literary heart to the fight for justice.

For anyone who loves stories with purpose, Centroamérica Cuenta is a chance to hear writers confront tough issues with honesty and heart. Check the festival’s site for the full schedule.