Costa Rica Grapples with Rising Crime: San José Robberies Surge

Robberies remain a persistent issue in San José, with the Judicial Investigation Agency (OIJ) reporting over 5,000 cases annually in 2022 and 2023, a trend that extended into 2024. Distracted commuters and tourists are frequent targets, with cell phones, wallets, and electronics commonly stolen in busy districts like Hospital, Merced, and Catedral, according to OIJ data. Authorities are increasing patrols and offering safety advice to address the ongoing challenge.

In 2023, San José averaged about 14 assaults daily, often involving pickpocketing or armed robberies. OIJ Director Randall Zúñiga said in 2024 that perpetrators exploit crowded areas, such as bus stops and Mercado Central, to snatch valuables and disappear. “Busy streets enable quick thefts,” Zúñiga noted. Vehicle thefts also increased, with 275 cases reported from January to March 2024, up 19% from 230 in the same period of 2023.

Tourists face notable risks, particularly in Catedral’s tourist zones, where OIJ recorded 61 thefts in 2024. Cameras, passports, and bags are often taken through distractions, such as offers to fix a flat tire. Nationwide, 500 international tourists reported thefts in 2024, including incidents in Jacó and Puerto Viejo. The U.S. Embassy advises visitors to stay cautious in crowded or isolated areas.

Victims are typically distracted pedestrians, especially those using phones or headphones, and commuters at bus stops. Women driving alone are also targeted, with staged accidents leading to thefts. In Pavas and Desamparados, robberies sometimes involve firearms, tied to gang activity. OIJ reports that 81% of vehicle thefts are opportunistic, with 82% targeting items like phones or laptops left visible. Residential burglaries, averaging 70–80 monthly, often involve electronics, with many linked to acquaintances or domestic workers.

San José Robbery Hotspots

District Robbery Patterns Common Targets Hospital Snatch-and-grab at bus stops Cell phones, cash Merced Pickpocketing in markets Wallets, electronics Catedral Thefts in tourist areas Cameras, passports Pavas Armed assaults, gang-related Cash, vehicles Desamparados Residential thefts Phones, laptops

To reduce risks, OIJ advises residents to avoid isolated areas and secure valuables. If followed, individuals should immediately look for a police officer or enter a business. Tourists should use hotel safes for passports and licensed taxis with yellow triangle medallions. Keeping car windows closed and securing bags on buses prevents thefts. In a robbery, OIJ recommends compliance to avoid harm. Joaquin Sanchez, head of OIJ’s vehicle theft section, said in 2024, “Prioritize safety over material items.”

Crime reporting requires an in-person visit to an OIJ office, with forensic analysis conducted in San Joaquín de Flores. Call 911 or 506-2295-3000 to report incidents. The “Costa Rica Segura Plus” operation, launched in 2023, added 1,500 officers to San José patrols in 2024, and Tourist Police assist visitors in high-traffic areas.

Nationally, Costa Rica recorded 880 homicides in 2024, down 2.7% from 905 in 2023, per OIJ. From January to March 2025, 211 homicides were reported, with San José logging 66, up six from Q1 2024. Drug trafficking and economic pressures, including 12.1% inflation in 2022, contribute to crime, though specific 2025 robbery data for San José is unavailable. Authorities continue prevention efforts, including port scanners and community WhatsApp groups to report suspicious activity.