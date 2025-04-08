Costa Rica’s Guanacaste Airport to Limit Operations Starting June 2025



Beginning June 1, 2025, Daniel Oduber Quirós International Airport in Liberia will scale back its operations from 18 to 12 hours per day, a restriction set to last four months until September 30, 2025, according to a notification from Costa Rica’s Civil Aviation Directorate. The measure, aimed at addressing staffing shortages in the control tower and radar systems, has sparked concerns about its impact on Guanacaste’s vital tourism sector.

Air traffic services will proceed as usual during the high season, maintaining a 9 p.m. closing time until May 31, 2025, with no changes to flights already approved by the Civil Aviation Technical Council (CETAC) or scheduled by airlines. However, once the reduction takes effect, local media estimate it could result in $627,000 in losses from the cancellation of 111 flights between June and September. The notification, dated October 3, 2025, was issued by Deputy Director of Civil Aviation Luis Miranda to Andrea Jiménez, president of the airport’s Operations Committee.

Miranda justified the decision, stating, “This adjustment is necessary to ensure personnel availability and uphold service quality standards.” He added that Civil Aviation is exploring alternatives—such as hiring additional controllers or adjusting shift schedules—to avoid deeper cuts and mitigate economic fallout. Specifics on the 12-hour operating window remain undisclosed, though updates are anticipated closer to June.

The airport, a main entry point to Guanacaste’s popular beaches and resorts, has long been a cornerstone of Costa Rica’s tourism industry, which generates thousands of jobs and millions in revenue. Recent years have tested its resilience, with runway repairs in November 2024 and a staffing crisis in December disrupting operations. A further reduction in hours could limit flight options, discourage airline routes, and lower hotel occupancy, tour bookings, and local commerce.

Tourism leaders are sounding alarms. “This could derail our recovery from recent setbacks,” said Martí Rojas, a spokesperson for the Guanacaste Chamber of Tourism. “Airlines need reliability to keep us on their schedules.” Hoteliers echoed this, noting that June marks the start of the green season, when international visitors still bolster the area’s economy despite seasonal rains.

Civil Aviation insists the measure is temporary, but without swift solutions, Guanacaste’s tourism lifeline faces a turbulent few months ahead.