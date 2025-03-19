Celebrate Earth Day in Costa Rica with a Sunset Hike on Irazú Volcano

On April 12, in celebration of World Earth Day, the Central Conservation Area (ACC) of the National System of Conservation Areas (SINAC-MINAE), in collaboration with the National Parks Foundation and the Red Cross Auxiliary Committee of Tierra Blanca de Cartago, will hold a sunset hike in the Irazú Volcano National Park.

This educational activity promises to immerse attendees in the rich history and biodiversity of the country’s highest volcano. During the afternoon, participants will have the opportunity to appreciate the characteristic flora and fauna of the area, as well as experience the magical atmosphere near the crater of Irazú Volcano.

This event is organized as part of the current cooperation agreement established between SINAC and the National Parks Foundation, and its main objective is to strengthen ties with local communities while offering participants a unique experience to discover the attractions of the Protected Wildlife Area from a completely new perspective. The profits from this activity will be used to cover the needs of the protected area, thus improving its operational management.

Irazú is an active volcano with a long history of eruptions and eruptive cycles, possessing nationally and internationally recognized scenic importance. The origin of its name is attributed to an indigenous village that once existed on the volcano’s slopes, called Iztarú, a term that meant “hill of trembling and thunder.” However, over the years, due to verbal communication, its name was changed to Irazú.

Within this protected wildlife area, several rivers and streams are born, giving rise to the basins of Reventazón, Sarapiquí, Sucio, and Toro Amarillo, making it an area of great hydrological relevance as a site of aquifer recharge. Due to its height and position in the Central Volcanic Mountain Range, Irazú Volcano is a strategic point for the country’s telecommunications.

The package includes the hike to the highest point to observe the sunset, the admission fee, parking, refreshments, and surprises; the price per person is 11,000 colones ($22). For reservations and additional information, please call 6003-5352 or e-mail josseline.duarte@fpn-cr.org. Space is limited.